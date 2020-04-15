Understanding the Modern Middle East, with Akram Khater

Tuesday, April 21 | 7 to 8:30 pm Eastern Daylight Time

Far too often, the Middle East appears as doubly alien: out of place and out of time. A century of popular culture caricatures, at least two centuries of orientalist representations, and decades of American military interventions, have all fed into the notion of the Middle East as turmoil-laden, sectarian and tribal premodern world. In this webinar, we will go beyond these stereotypes to look at the historical forces that shaped the region across the 20th century and to understand the complexities and familiarity of its peoples and societies. Lead scholar: Akram Khater, professor of history, Khayrallah Distinguished Professor of Lebanese Diaspora Studies, North Carolina State University.

Presented by the National Humanities Center, Humanities in Class webinars are live, interactive professional development webinars on compelling topics by leading scholars for humanities educators and advocates of all levels. All webinars are free of charge. For more information and to register, visit here.

Presented by the National Humanities Center in collaboration with the Duke-UNC Consortium for Middle East Studies.