Understanding Turkey’s Labour Laws and Employment Regulations

Thu, Aug 19, 2021 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM Singapore Standard Time (UTC+8)

Interested in knowing more about the labour laws and the types of employment regulations in various countries?

About this event

As part of our Employment and Labour Law Webinar Series, our upcoming webinar will be featuring Turkey.

Join BIPO’s HR Service Delivery Manager, Erkin Senbay – based in Istanbul, Turkey, as he discusses Turkey’s labour law and employment regulations. This hour-long session is free-to-attend for all.

In this webinar, we will cover the following:

Business culture in Turkey

Establishing a new legal entity

Overview of labour laws

Employment regulations

Date: Thursday, 19 August 2021

Time: 3pm GMT+8 (Includes Q&A)

Platform: Microsoft Teams

Speaker

Erkin Senbay – HR Service Delivery Manager, Turkey

Erkin is a passionate and entrepreneurial HR professional who believes in aligning HR strategy with business from a strong commercial point of view. He has an international HR background and is experienced in establishing country HR systems in the MENA & CIS regions. Erkin is an instrumental member in developing and driving Organisational Change projects. He has extensive experience in expatriate management, legal legislation, and labour laws in Turkey. Previously, he managed Payroll & Personnel Affairs departments in his earlier roles in other companies.