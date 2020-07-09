Date and time: Wednesday, July 15, 2020, 2:30 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Participants:

Professor Paul Williams, associate professor of international affairs, Elliot School of International Affairs, George Washington University

Abdi Aynte, Somalian planning and international cooperation minister (2015-2017); co-founder, Heritage Institute for Policy Studies

Susan Stigant, director of Africa programs, United States Institute of Peace

Chair: Ahmed Soliman, research fellow, Africa Program, Chatham House

Successive US administrations have adopted a broadly consistent strategy for engaging with Somalia, principally focused on stabilization and containing al-Shabab. This approach includes humanitarian assistance, as well as political and security support for Somali institutions and the African Union Mission in Somalia.

The Trump Administration has increased the number of direct US military operations, most frequently in the form of airstrikes, yet there is little evidence that this is shifting the stalemate with al-Shabab. With the possible delay of elections planned for late 2020/early 2021 amid ongoing tensions between Somalia’s federal government and regions, there is an opportunity to reassess the merits of US policy and examine a possible realignment of priorities.

At this online event, which will launch the Chatham House research paper, “Understanding US Policy in Somalia,” a panel of speakers will discuss the evolution of US strategy, and how potential shifts could influence future scenarios in Somalia, with implications for federalism, and resolution of the conflict with al-Shabab.

Alternatively, you can watch the event live on the Africa Program Facebook page.