Unicorn Battle in the UAE

Date and time: Thursday, July 23, 2020, 3 to 6 pm Gulf Standard Time (UTC+4)

The winner of the Unicorn Battle in the United Arab Emirates will be granted a FREE ticket for participation at the Unicorn CUP – Silicon Valley Finals on July 28-30th, 2020.

Startup.Network has already organized more than 200 Startup Battles in various cities all over the world – in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, the USA, and Brazil.

Whether you are an Investor looking for the future Unicorns to invest in or a Startup with an outstanding solution seeking funds for the next round – JOIN UNICORN BATTLE.

Pitching at the Unicorn Battle is absolutely FREE and is a great opportunity for you to:

find investments – raise money from venture funds and private investors;

acquire practical advice from experienced venture capital professionals;

meet new partners and clients, expand your network;

present your startup to the investment community.

If you are building a successful startup – Unicorn Battle is a boost for your project!

To apply – register your Startup at the Event Page.

Log in. Click the green button TICKETS and choose Startup. Add all your info.

Upon reviewing your application, you will be contacted with feedback.

Up to 10 startups will be selected for the pitching live!

* The deadline for applications from startups is July 19.

Based on the results of the judges’ online voting, one startup will be chosen as the winner of the Unicorn Battle.