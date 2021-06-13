Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Unicorn Battle Middle East & Africa
Mideast Streets
Investment
Venture Capital
startups

Unicorn Battle Middle East & Africa

The Media Line Staff
06/13/2021

Tue, Jun 15, 2021 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Gulf Standard Time (UTC+4)

Tickets ($20-$30) here.

Welcome to the online Unicorn Battle the Middle East & Africa – part of the World Largest Startup Pitch Contest!

About this event

Welcome to the online Unicorn Battle in the Middle East & Africa – part of the World Largest Startup Pitch Contest where famous international VCs and Business Angels meet extraordinary startups from all over the world!

The winner of the Unicorn Battle will be presenting the region at the Unicorn Cup Finals on June 15, 2021.

As our statistics show: $296mln was received in funding by our WINNERS.

Famous VCs and Angel-Investors will join us to find the best deals for their portfolios, and so can you!

Whether you are an Investor looking for the future Unicorns to invest in, a Corporation looking for a solution that will ensure you outperforming the competitors or a Startup with outstanding solution-seeking funds for the next round – JOIN UNICORN BATTLE!

The event is widely broadcasted throughout the whole world via social media channels and our partner’s network. The audience of 125K people from 67 countries is watching us!

Our VC and Angels’ community of 1000+ famous people are eagerly waiting for you pitching LIVE!

Pitching at the Unicorn Battle is absolutely FREE and is a great opportunity for you to:

  • Meet personally famous venture funds, business angels and private investors;
  • Acquire practical advice from experienced VC professionals;
  • Expand your network and show yourself to the world
  • Present your startup to the investment community.

Become a leader in your industry – pitch at Unicorn Battles!

To apply – click Attend and register your Startup at the Event Page, our team will contact you with feedback upon your request.

Please notice, only 10 startups will be selected for pitching live!

* The deadline for applications is June 10, 2021.

Based on the results of the Judges’ online voting, startup with the highest score will be chosen as the winner of the Unicorn Battle and will represent the region at the Unicorn Cup Finals on July 15, 2021

To join us as a guest, please, register at the Eventbrite page.

Date and time: June 15, 2021, 1 PM (GMT+4 | Dubai Time)

See you at the Unicorn Battle Middle East & Africa!

Any questions, please, contact ees@startup.network / ki@startup.network

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.