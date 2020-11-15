Unify Your Business Operations With an ERP

Sat, Nov 28, 2020, 8 am to 12 noon Arabia Standard Time (UTC+3)

Explore how implementing an integrated software system can streamline business operations during the most challenging times.

This event is comprised of two online workshops on the following dates:

Session 1 – Nov. 28th, 8:00AM – 12:00 (AST)

Session 2 – Dec. 5th, 8:00AM – 12:00 (AST)

A certificate of completion detailing total hours (and any work completed between sessions) will be awarded.

A good system will shine light into dark corners.

– Sam Graham, Author of Making ERP Work

The recent global pandemic has undoubtedly put international schools across the world into challenging situations in terms of teaching and learning. There has been an outpouring of support, professional learning, and new platforms to assist educators through this challenging time. However, the complexities of the back-office functions have also grown exponentially with questions around enrollment, staffing, budgetary restrictions and the list goes on. If the challenges remain unsolved or if existing workflows slow productivity, even the strongest educational institution will not be able to adapt to the “new normal.” If schools adopt comprehensive Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) (which is traditionally a tool of the private sector), they’ll discover new processes and efficiencies that ultimately save money and improve customer experience; two factors that will ensure stability even through these challenging times.

During the workshop spanning two weeks, participant teams will identify why an ERP (integrated solution) make sense through the understanding of how an ERP fits into an overall IT Strategy and using a business case to justify the significant resources required for the project. Participants will leave understanding why implement an ERP, as well as, how to approach how to select an ERP integrated solution and with the knowledge to begin improving back office functions and streamlining complex business processes that impact all aspects of school operations.

Who is it for?

This event will be best suited for teams of 2-4 people comprised of the following: School Leaders, Business Managers, CFOs, IT Directors, Ed-Tech Directors, Directors of Operations and CIOs.

What will you explore?

Complete a self audit for the school in order to develop actionable goals

Why implement an ERP?

Review a case study of ERP implementation within an international school

Localizations–Understanding what to look for in the ERP system. For example, will it meet local regulatory requirements such as taxes and payroll?

Learn about System Architecture Mapping and IT strategy development

How To build a Business Case and understanding total cost of ownership

Understand the basics and importance of creating the team, getting buy in and resourcing

About the Facilitator

Michelle has been in international education for the last 25 years as a teacher, Principal, Deputy Head and Head of School. She has worked in Saipan, Venezuela, the UAE and is currently the Director of the KAUST School in Saudi Arabia. The experience in school leadership and working alongside experienced IT Directors and Project Managers, allowed Michelle to develop skills in the field of Information Technology, systems adoption and implementation, and data security. As with all new initiatives in a school setting, a deep understanding of the change management process is critical to any success. Michelle brings a deep understanding of organizational change management and a commitment to school improvement.

About the Facilitator

With extensive experience in international banking, financial services, insurance, technology, and oil & and gas, Gerard’s aptitude for leading innovative and strategic initiatives from the design and development stage through to execution, has helped fortify his reputation for producing sustainable, long-term results.

He has a passion for acquisitions, integration of acquisitions and business process improvement that’s supported by an ability to competently apply practical strategies to real-time issues. Gerard has become particularly adept at effectively resolving the complex challenges inherent in aggressive business plans within highly competitive industries, all the while maintaining an emphasis on quality, profitability, and customer relationship management.

His international exposure with offshore management, and the understanding he has developed about distinct cultural settings, has enhanced his ability to create positive, collaborative relationships amongst business partners with diverse interests. This also translates to strong capabilities in the realm of vendor management. When these skills are combined with his focus on implementing solutions that successfully integrate technology, processes and people, Gerard is equally capable of spearheading mergers and acquisitions, as he is at stepping in to rescue projects already in progress.

A graduate of Warwick Business School, Gerard completed his Masters of Business Administration degree in 2008. He also holds an Honours Degree in Information Technology from Leicester Polytechnic earned in 1988, as well as the designation of Project Management Professional, which he obtained in 2004, from the Project Management Institute. He is currently pursuing his Green Belt Six Sigma certification. An experienced business analyst with a proven ability to integrate effective technology solutions.

