Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Unleashing the Power of AKS and Copilot
Mideast Streets
computer program
high-tech
Tel Aviv
Israel

Unleashing the Power of AKS and Copilot

The Media Line Staff
03/26/2023

Tuesday, March 28 · 5:30 - 8:15pm Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

Location: Microsoft Reactor Tel Aviv 144 Derech Menachem Begin #Level 50 Tel Aviv-Yafo, Tel Aviv District 6492102

Upskills have no seniority, and we all need to keep learning constantly. Therefore we create a superb Program – AppDev.Hero.

AppDev.Hero Program – Unity is Diversity.

The AppDev.Hero program focuses on building applications in Azure, developing pipelines, integrating with git, handling security for the process, and more exciting topics. This program unites many topics and takes you from the basic level to the advanced in a few weeks.

The session will focus on unleashing the Power of AKS and Copilot.

Kubernetes is an extremely powerful and highly popular technology that allows running containerized applications robustly while leveraging scaling, flexibility, and velocity. During the session, we’ll explore the diverse scaling capabilities of Kubernetes and AKS and discuss the benefits of leveraging these capabilities.

This session covers using Git Copilot and OpenAI Codex to enhance your coding experience. With these AI-powered tools, you can write better code faster and with less effort. Take your Copilot with you and let Codex help you achieve greater productivity and efficiency.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.