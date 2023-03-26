Tuesday, March 28 · 5:30 - 8:15pm Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

Location: Microsoft Reactor Tel Aviv 144 Derech Menachem Begin #Level 50 Tel Aviv-Yafo, Tel Aviv District 6492102

Upskills have no seniority, and we all need to keep learning constantly. Therefore we create a superb Program – AppDev.Hero.

AppDev.Hero Program – Unity is Diversity.

The AppDev.Hero program focuses on building applications in Azure, developing pipelines, integrating with git, handling security for the process, and more exciting topics. This program unites many topics and takes you from the basic level to the advanced in a few weeks.

The session will focus on unleashing the Power of AKS and Copilot.

Kubernetes is an extremely powerful and highly popular technology that allows running containerized applications robustly while leveraging scaling, flexibility, and velocity. During the session, we’ll explore the diverse scaling capabilities of Kubernetes and AKS and discuss the benefits of leveraging these capabilities.

This session covers using Git Copilot and OpenAI Codex to enhance your coding experience. With these AI-powered tools, you can write better code faster and with less effort. Take your Copilot with you and let Codex help you achieve greater productivity and efficiency.