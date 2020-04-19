Donate
Update from the Arab World and Expo2020 Dubai

The Media Line Staff
04/19/2020

Date and time: Wednesday, April 22, 2020, 10 to 11 am Eastern Daylight Time

Register here.

The Canada Arab Business Council (CABC) is pleased to host a webinar series over the next several months on doing business in the Arab world. The first webinar in this series will take place on Wednesday, April 22, at 10 am EDT and will provide a current update on doing business in the Arab World and Expo 2020 Dubai in the aftermath of the global outbreak of COVID-19.

Moderated by CABC Chair Scott Jolliffe, this webinar series will include government and industry leaders speaking on what’s happening in the Arab world, the impact of COVID-19, the implications of the postponement of the world expo, and other topics relevant to Canada/Arab business relationships and opportunities.

Speakers

  • André Frenette, Interim Commissioner General – Canada at the 2020 World Expo
  • Jody Becker, Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, EllisDon
  • Phillip Jones, Managing Director MENA, B+H Architects, and Chairman of the Canada Business Council Dubai and Northern Emirates

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

