Update on the US Sanctions

Fri, Oct 8, 2021 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

The latest sanctions developments and best practices for companies to stay on the right side of the law.

About this event

As the Biden Administration confronts a variety of global crises, it is expected to continue economic sanctions pressure on China, Russia, Iran, Venezuela, the Taliban, and cyber-hackers, among others.

Companies need to understand the latest developments to ensure they are not caught in the cross-hairs between the US and other countries or face political, reputational, or legal risks for their global activities.

Join us for a talk with the former Director of the US Government’s economic sanctions agency, Treasury’s OFAC to learn of the latest updates on the matter.

John Smith, Former Director of the U.S. Treasury Department’s OFAC

John E. Smith served as the Director of OFAC, as well as its Deputy Director and Associate Director, for 11 years before joining Morrison & Foerster as co-head of the firm’s National Security practice in July 2018.

While serving as a top official at OFAC, Mr. Smith was centrally involved in all aspects of developing, implementing, and enforcing U.S. government sanctions requirements. He oversaw the U.S. government’s economic sanctions efforts, imposing sanctions on heads of state, countries, and illicit actors; conducting enforcement actions against dozens of major financial institutions and companies around globally; and developing innovative sanctions enforcement policies to address evolving U.S. national security priorities.

Now in private practice, John is a trusted advisor for clients navigating significant civil and criminal enforcement actions by U.S. and other government prosecutors and regulators. Both in the United States and globally, clients turn to John for his deep experience and unique perspective on the complexities and escalating risk of U.S. and multilateral sanctions.

