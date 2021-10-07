Update on the US Sanctions

Americans need to understand the Middle East
The latest sanctions developments and best practices for companies to stay on the right side of the law.

About this event

As the Biden Administration confronts a variety of global crises, it is expected to continue economic sanctions pressure on China, Russia, Iran, Venezuela, the Taliban, and cyber-hackers, among others.

Companies need to understand the latest developments to ensure they are not caught in the cross-hairs between the US and other countries or face political, reputational, or legal risks for their global activities.

Join us for a talk with the former Director of the US Government’s economic sanctions agency, Treasury’s OFAC to learn of the latest updates on the matter.

John Smith, Former Director of the U.S. Treasury Department’s OFAC

John E. Smith served as the Director of OFAC, as well as its Deputy Director and Associate Director, for 11 years before joining Morrison & Foerster as co-head of the firm’s National Security practice in July 2018.

While serving as a top official at OFAC, Mr. Smith was centrally involved in all aspects of developing, implementing, and enforcing U.S. government sanctions requirements. He oversaw the U.S. government’s economic sanctions efforts, imposing sanctions on heads of state, countries, and illicit actors; conducting enforcement actions against dozens of major financial institutions and companies around globally; and developing innovative sanctions enforcement policies to address evolving U.S. national security priorities.

Now in private practice, John is a trusted advisor for clients navigating significant civil and criminal enforcement actions by U.S. and other government prosecutors and regulators. Both in the United States and globally, clients turn to John for his deep experience and unique perspective on the complexities and escalating risk of U.S. and multilateral sanctions.

Have questions you would like to ask them? Let us know on LinkedIn or Discord, if you are a member of WEC.

This is a virtual workshop. Upon registration, you will receive an order confirmation email with instructions to access the online link. You will also find the online link in the reminder email sent two days before the event. Alternatively, you can log in to your Eventbrite account and access the online event page anytime.

*This workshop will be recorded.

**This workshop is open to public.

About WEC Global: Women in Ethics and Compliance (WEC) Global is an international hub for professionals, attorneys, paralegals, investigators and those in the compliance and ethics industry looking to connect learn and engage with like-minded professionals. It is proud to be a non-profit organization offering compliance & ethics advisory services, career development, mentoring, an international job bank and more for women to share experiences, build friendships and learn leadership skills.For more information, visit us our website and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

