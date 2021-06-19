Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Urban Landscape Saudi 2021
Mideast Streets
Saudi Arabia
landscaping

Urban Landscape Saudi 2021

The Media Line Staff
06/19/2021

Mon, Jun 21, 2021 9:00 AM - Tue, Jun 22, 2021 2:00 PM Arabia Standard Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

An Elite Virtual Gathering Of Urban Landscape Professionals In The Kingdom

About this event

In line with Saudi Arabia’s Quality of Life program and Vision 2030, the inaugural edition of Urban Landscape Saudi 2021 will attract 700+ landscape designers, architects, contractors, developers, consultants, and government officials representing key upcoming & ongoing projects across GCC.

Urban Landscape Saudi 2021 is the only LIVE event in the region and will take place on 21-22 June 2021. We are excited to offer this brand-new platform for landscape industry professionals to virtually connect, network, do business and learn – until we connect you all face to face soon. With endless networking opportunities, the virtual summit will attract some of the key representatives from the projects including NEOM, The Red Sea Project, King Abdulla Economic City, Al Widyan, as well as urban revitalization projects in Riyadh, Jeddah, Makkah, Medina, Al-Ula and many more.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.