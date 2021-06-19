Mon, Jun 21, 2021 9:00 AM - Tue, Jun 22, 2021 2:00 PM Arabia Standard Time (UTC+3)

An Elite Virtual Gathering Of Urban Landscape Professionals In The Kingdom

About this event

In line with Saudi Arabia’s Quality of Life program and Vision 2030, the inaugural edition of Urban Landscape Saudi 2021 will attract 700+ landscape designers, architects, contractors, developers, consultants, and government officials representing key upcoming & ongoing projects across GCC.

Urban Landscape Saudi 2021 is the only LIVE event in the region and will take place on 21-22 June 2021. We are excited to offer this brand-new platform for landscape industry professionals to virtually connect, network, do business and learn – until we connect you all face to face soon. With endless networking opportunities, the virtual summit will attract some of the key representatives from the projects including NEOM, The Red Sea Project, King Abdulla Economic City, Al Widyan, as well as urban revitalization projects in Riyadh, Jeddah, Makkah, Medina, Al-Ula and many more.