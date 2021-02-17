Urška Furlan (Swansea University) – Amulets and the Nile Delta

Wed, 17 Feb 2021, 7 to 8:30 pm Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

The Friends of the Egypt Centre presents Urška Furlan – Amulets and the Nile Delta: An insight into the style, production, and trade

About this Event

This lecture will discuss amulets of the first millennium BCE from the Lower Egypt. Based on the analysis of several hundred amulets from various sites in the Delta, it will present an overview of the general trends on use, production, trade, and influence of these small but powerful objects.