US and Palestine: Shoot to Kill Policies and Transnational Resistance

Date and time: Thursday, September 17, 2020, 6 to 7 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Shoot to Kill Policies and Transnational Resistance between the US and Palestine with human rights attorney and Assistant Professor Noura Erakat of Rutgers University and moderated by Dr. Rafeef Ziadah of SOAS University of London

Shoot to kill policies constitute extrajudicial assassinations and, yet, have been so deeply embedded in the structures of racial capitalism in the United States and Palestine/Israel as to be/appear normal today. While the contexts in Palestine and the United States are significantly distinct and cannot be collapsed into crude analogies, the framework of Black Palestinian solidarity helps to illuminate the co-constitutive nature of racism and colonialism. In this discussion, Noura Erakat will examine extrajudicial assassinations from the US to Palestine to help illuminate the anti-racist nature of the Palestinian struggle and the anti-colonial nature of the Black freedom struggle. The lecture will conclude by contextualizing the US law enforcement trainings in Israel within a broader scope of the militarization of US policing.

THE LECTURE SERIES

The Continuing the Conversations event series is designed to engage SOAS alumni but open to all. The event will include a talk for about 20 minutes and then a discussion regarding questions from the audience for about 20 minutes.

ABOUT THE SPEAKER

Noura Erakat is a human rights attorney and an Assistant Professor at Rutgers University, New Brunswick Department of Africana Studies. Her research interests include humanitarian law, refugee law, national security law, and critical race theory. Noura is the author of Justice for Some: Law As Politics in the Question of Palestine (Stanford University Press, 2019). She is a Co-Founding Editor of Jadaliyya e-zine and an Editorial Committee member of the Journal of Palestine Studies. She has served as Legal Counsel for a Congressional Subcommittee in the House of Representatives, as a Legal Advocate for the Badil Resource Center for Palestinian Refugee and Residency Rights, and as the national grassroots organizer and legal advocate at the US Campaign to End the Israeli Occupation. Noura is the coeditor of Aborted State? The UN Initiative and New Palestinian Junctures, an anthology related to the 2011and 2012 Palestine bids for statehood at the UN. More recently, Noura released a pedagogical project on the Gaza Strip and Palestine, which includes a short multimedia documentary, “Gaza In Context,” that rehabilitates Israel’s wars on Gaza within a settler-colonial framework. She is also the producer of the short video, “Black Palestinian Solidarity.” She is a frequent commentator, with recent appearances on CBS News, CNN, Fox News, and NPR, among others, and her writings have been widely published in the national media and academic journals.

Dr. Rafeef Ziadah is a lecturer in comparative politics of the Middle East. Her research interests are broadly concerned with the political economy of war and humanitarianism, racism and the security state, with a particular focus on the Middle East. Rafeef’s research has appeared in the International Journal of Urban and Regional Research, Environment and Planning D: Society and Space and Race and Class, among other venues. She is currently examining the impact of Gulf Cooperation Council military and commercial interventions following the 2011 Arab uprisings. Prior to joining the department as Lecturer, Rafeef was a Postdoctoral Research Fellow with the ‘Military Mobilities and Mobilizing Movements in the Middle East’ project with Professor Laleh Khalili. This ESRC funded project explored the politics of infrastructures, ports and transport in the Arabian Peninsula and culminated in the production of the website Sinews of War and Trade. Rafeef holds a Ph.D. in Politics from York University, Canada (2014). Before moving to SOAS, she worked as a researcher and campaign organizer with a number of refugee rights and anti-poverty NGOs.

EVENT ACCESS

