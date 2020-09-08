US Policy in the Middle East: A Conversation with Assistant Secretary of State David Schenker

Date and time: Wednesday, September 9, 2020, 10 to 11:15 am Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

RSVP to watch here.

The United States has been very active diplomatically in the Middle East as of late, despite public focus elsewhere, on issues ranging from the crisis in Lebanon, to maritime tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean, to UAE-Israeli normalization of relations.

On September 9, the Center for Middle East Policy at Brookings will host a discussion with David Schenker, assistant secretary of Near Eastern affairs at the U.S. Department of State, to examine the current state of U.S policy and diplomacy in the region and its future trajectory. Assistant Secretary Schenker will be returning from a mission to the region, which includes stops in Kuwait, Qatar, and Lebanon, and will offer thoughts on his recent meetings. He will be joined in conversation by Brookings scholars Jeffrey Feltman, Bruce Riedel, and Tamara Cofman Wittes. Natan Sachs, director of the Center for Middle East Policy at Brookings, will moderate.

Viewers can submit questions for speakers via email to events@brookings.edu or on Twitter using #USForeignPolicy.

Introduction: Suzanne Maloney, vice president and director, Foreign Policy, The Brookings Institution

Featured speaker: David Schenker, assistant secretary of Near Eastern affairs, US Department of State

Discussants:

Jeffrey Feltman, John C. Whitehead Visiting Fellow in International Diplomacy, Foreign Policy, Brookings

Bruce Riedel, senior fellow and director, Intelligence Project, Brookings

Tamara Cofman Wittes, senior fellow, Center for Middle East Policy, Brookings

Moderator: Natan Sachs, fellow and director, The Brookings Institution