Using ‘Persepolis’ to Teach About the Middle East

Tue, Feb 2, 2021, 4 to 5 pm Central Standard Time (UTC+6)

IRIS International Film Club for K-12 educators

About this Event

Join us for our online February Film Club event with Professor Roozbeh Shirazi from the University of Minnesota, who will present about the film and graphic novel Persepolis and its use in the classroom.

Professor Roozbeh Shirazi is an associate professor in the Department of Organizational Leadership, Policy and Development and one of the co-authors of Rethinking the region: New approaches to social studies curriculum on MENA (Middle East and North Africa). Shirazi has done extensive ethnographic work in urban and suburban K-12 educational settings in the US, as well as in the Middle East.

Prior to the event, participants should view the film Persepolis. The film is available to rent or purchase on Youtube, iTunes, and Google Play.

“Based on Satrapi’s graphic novel about her life in pre and post-revolutionary Iran and then in Europe, Persepolis is the poignant story of a young girl coming-of-age in Iran during the Islamic Revolution.”

This event is co-sponsored by the Middle East Studies Program (MESP), UW-Madison.