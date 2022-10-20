UX Salon 2022 – Tel Aviv

October 23 · 8:15am - October 24 · 5pm Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Tickets (850-2,495 shekels) here.

Location: Eretz Israel Museum, 2 Haim Levanon St, Tel Aviv-Yafo, 69975

About this event

We’re happy to announce UX Salon 2022 in Tel Aviv. 2 days of inspiration, education, and skills development for user experience and digital product professionals.

This October, join us in Tel Aviv to learn and inspire from the world’s most influential speakers, designers, and creative minds.

Agenda

During these 2 days, you will have the opportunity to:

Hear from renowned speakers about the latest trends in UX

Attend workshops to level-up your skills

Meet and network

