Vegetarian Iranian cookery class with Elahe

Starts on Tue, 20 Apr 2021 18:00 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Tickets (£22.15) here.

Join Elahe in preparing a wonderful Iranian meal for her online cookery class!

Join Elahe in preparing a wonderful Iranian meal for her online cookery class! She is a wonderful teacher, chef and storyteller. She will share the secrets to traditional Iranian dishes. This is your chance to learn a brand new cuisine, support an amazing cause, and eat great food!

The class will be conducted as an interactive virtual cook-along. The classes usually range from 1-2 hours long. The chef will lead the group step by step through the recipes; stopping frequently to answer questions, share anecdotes, and provide feedback on your dishes!

Before the class we will send you a list of ingredients, quantities and equipment so you can join ready to learn! We will also send you a reminder email 3 days before the class takes place that will include the Zoom link, titled “Your upcoming online Migrateful Class”. You can also find the Zoom link on the Online Event Page, accessible through the link included in the Eventbrite reminder email.

Elahe’s cook-along dishes will be Kashk-o Bademjan (aubergine with khask) and Masto Khiar (cucumber and yoghurt dip)

Equipment List

1 Large frying pan

A large flat serving dish

1 potato masher

1 grater

1 mixing bowl

Chopping board

Knife

Peeler

Mortar and pestle (optional)

Ingredients List

2 large aubergines

1 large onion

1 head of garlic

100g of walnuts (or pecans or almonds)

2 to 3 tbsp Kashk (liquid whey protein) available from Turkish or Iranian shops (or use greek yoghurt, or cream cheese mixed with a little water)

Vegetable oil

½ cucumber

300g Greek yogurt

1 bottle of vegetable oil

Herbs and spices: turmeric, dried mint and fresh mint (optional)

Salt and black pepper

Flatbreads, for serving

Nice but optional:

½ tsp of Saffron

Rose flowers to garnish

Message from Elahe: “My name is Elahe and I am from Iran. Not being able to communicate was one of the biggest barriers I faced when I arrived in the UK. I was introduced to Jess through my dear daughter Parastoo and since then I have become very engaged and eager to dedicate myself to Migrateful. It has helped me to improve my confidence and self-esteem and to believe in my capabilities. I am cooking with love and passion again like in the old days. Food is a very special thing to me – I remember as a child waking up to the smell of my grandmother’s cooking and its beautiful aromas as she added the ingredients in the early mornings. I would like to thank Migrateful for offering me this great opportunity to make friends, use my talents and succeed. It is hard not to love Iranian food. Typical Iranian main dishes are combinations of rice with meat (such as lamb, chicken, or fish), vegetables (such as onions and various herbs), and nuts. Fresh green herbs are frequently used, along with fruits such as plums, pomegranate, quince, prunes, apricots, and raisins. Characteristic Iranian flavourings such as saffron, dried lime, cinnamon, and parsley are mixed and used in special dishes.”

