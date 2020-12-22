This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Vegetarian Lebanese Cookery Class With Ahmed
Mideast Streets
cooking
Lebanon
chef
cuisine
vegetarian
food

Vegetarian Lebanese Cookery Class With Ahmed

The Media Line Staff
12/22/2020

Starts on Wed, 30 Dec 2020 12 noon Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Tickets (£20.00 +£2.15 fee) here.

Join Ahmed in preparing a wonderful Lebanese meal for his first online cookery class! He is a wonderful teacher, chef and storyteller. He will share the secrets to traditional Lebanese dishes. This is your chance to learn a brand new cuisine, support an amazing cause, and eat great food.

The class will be conducted as an interactive virtual cook-along. The classes usually range from 1-2 hours long. The chef will lead the group step by step through the recipes; stopping frequently to answer questions, share anecdotes, and provide feedback on your dishes! Before the class we will send you a list of ingredients, quantities and equipment so you can join ready to learn!

Ahmed’s cook-along dishes will be Maghmour (Lebanese Moussaka) and Tabbouleh (Lebanese Bulgur Salad)

Equipment List

  • Blender
  • Knife
  • Peeler
  • Cutting board
  • Large plate
  • Large saucepan with a lid
  • Large frying pan
  • Large mixing bowl
  • Small bowl
  • Colander
  • Kitchen roll

Ingredients List

  • Aubergine
  • Cucumber
  • Iceberg lettuce
  • Tomatoes
  • Pepper
  • Lemon
  • Scotch bonnet chilli pepper
  • Red onion
  • White onion
  • Garlic
  • Parsley
  • Mint Chopped tomatoes
  • Tomato purée
  • Vegetable stock cube
  • Fine bulgur wheat
  • Pomegranate molasses
  • Sunflower oil
  • Olive oil
  • Salt
  • Black pepper

Message from Ahmed: “My name is Ahmed and I’m from Lebanon. I was shot by two bullets while I was working as a paramedic for the Lebanese Red Cross 10 years ago, so now I’m in a wheelchair. My hobbies include wheelchair basketball, swimming and cooking. I gain so much pleasure from cooking, I love the smell of freshly prepared food – especially when it contains garlic and coriander! Since Lebanon is located in the heart of the Middle East by the Mediterranean sea, its food combines the tastes and traditions of several civilisations and Arab cuisines. I look forward to teaching you the secrets of Lebanese cooking!”

All participants will be sent an Eventbrite confirmation email with a list of ingredients, quantities and equipment needed for the class. If you do not receive the confirmation email please check your spam folder. 3 days before the class participants will also receive the zoom link- keep an eye out!

Payments made through Paypal can take up to 48 hours to have the order confirmed. To guarantee your spot on a cookery class we recommend using a debit or credit card.

