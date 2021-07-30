Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Vegetarian Pakistani cookery class with Noor- NEW MENU!
Mideast Streets
cooking
food
Pakistan
cuisine

Vegetarian Pakistani cookery class with Noor- NEW MENU!

The Media Line Staff
07/30/2021

Starts on Sat, 31 Jul 2021 18:00 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Tickets (£22.15) here.

Join Noor in preparing a wonderful Pakistani dish for her online cookery class!

About this event

Join Noor in preparing a wonderful Pakistani dish for her online cookery class! This is your chance to learn a brand new cuisine, support an amazing cause, and eat great food. You will be the first to try Noor’s new menu! Please let us know what you think.

The class will be conducted as an interactive virtual cook-along. The classes usually range from 1-2 hours long. The chef will lead the group step by step through the recipes; stopping frequently to answer questions, share anecdotes, and provide feedback on your dishes!

Before the class we will send you a list of ingredients, quantities and equipment so you can join ready to learn! We will also send you a reminder email 3 days before the class takes place that will include the Zoom link, titled “Your upcoming online Migrateful Class”. You can also find the Zoom link on the Online Event Page, accessible through the link included in the Eventbrite reminder email. We will also include the zoom link in the Eventbrite Order Confirmation email.

Noor’s cook-along dishes will be Sabzi Pulao (Mixed vegetable spiced rice) and Chana Chaat (Pakistani street food).

Equipment List

  • 1 Medium sized saucepan with lid
  • 1 Small saucepan
  • 1 Sieve
  • 1 Medium mixing bowl

Ingredients List

  • 2 medium potatoes
  • 2 small onions
  • 4 cloves garlic*
  • Fresh ginger to produce 1 tbsp grated (or ginger/garlic paste)
  • 2 tomatoes
  • 1 small carrot
  • 1⁄4 cucumber (c.15cm)
  • 2-6 small green chillies to taste (or 2 larger ones for a milder flavour)
  • 13g fresh coriander, leaves & stalks + little extra for garnish
  • 7g mint leaves
  • 100g frozen peas
  • 200g good quality long grain basmati rice
  • Small 200g tin chickpeas
  • 250g plain yoghurt (or vegan yoghurt)
  • 1 tbsp Chat masala
  • 1 1⁄2 tbsp of cumin seeds
  • 1 tbsp coriander seeds
  • 8 peppercorns
  • 3 green cardamom pods
  • 1 black cardamom pod (or another green)
  • 1 small stick cinnamon
  • 3 cloves
  • 1⁄2 star anise
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 1 vegetable stock cube
  • Salt
  • Vegetable oil
  • 30g cashews or peanuts (optional)

Message from Noor: “My name is Noor. I am from Lahore in Pakistan. I arrived to the UK in 2015 and I am still waiting for my asylum claim to be accepted. Lahore is famous for its food – everyone is obsessed with it. You will find food at any time of day or night. There are so many different dishes! I love cooking. My mum always cooked us many different dishes when I was growing up. She let me cook for the family at weekends and that is how I learned how to cook. Pakistani dishes are known for having aromatic and sometimes spicy flavours. Brown cardamom, green cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, mace, and black pepper are the most commonly used spices in the making of a wide variety of dishes.”

Payments made through Paypal can take up to 48 hours to have the order confirmed. To guarantee your spot on a cookery class we recommend using a debit or credit card.

