Vegetarian Syrian Cookery Class with Majeda

Join Majeda in preparing a Syrian meal for her online cookery class.

March 15, 2021 marks the 10th year of the conflict in Syrian conflict and Migrateful would like to draw attention to this. Join Majeda, a Syrian human rights activist, entrepreneur, and Migrateful chef in preparing a wonderful Syrian meal for her online cookery class, while learning more about Syria. She is a wonderful teacher, chef and story-teller. She will share the secrets to traditional Syrian dishes. This is your chance to learn a brand new cuisine, support an amazing cause, and eat great food!

The class will be conducted as an interactive virtual cook-along. The classes usually range from 1-2 hours long. The chef will lead the group step by step through the recipes; stopping frequently to answer questions, share anecdotes, and provide feedback on your dishes!

Before the class we will send you a list of ingredients, quantities and equipment so you can join ready to learn! We will also send you a reminder email 3 days before the class takes place that will include the Zoom link, titled “Your upcoming online Migrateful Class”. You can also find the Zoom link on the Online Event Page, accessible through the link included in the Eventbrite reminder email.

Majeda’s cook-along dishes will be Fattoush Salad and Harrak Isbaao (lentils and pasta with tamarind and pomegranate)

Equipment List

2 Saucepans

2 Frying pans

1 Large serving dish

Ingredients List

¼ lettuce (any kind of lettuce will do – Iceberg or Romaine suggested)

2 medium tomatoes

½ medium cucumber

¼ red onion or ¼ bunch spring onions

¼ bunch parsley

¼ bunch dill

6 radishes

1 bell pepper (or 2 halves – ideally different colours)

Small bunch fresh mint

1 tsp dried mint

2 flat breads (tortilla, Syrian flatbreads or pitta bread)

1 tsp Sumac

4 tbsp pomegranate molasses

1½ tbsp vinegar (cider/apple or balsamic)

Salt to taste

2 tbsp olive oil

¼ tsp Paprika

Seeds of a small pomegranate

1 bunch fresh coriander

100g block of tamarind (or tamarind paste or powder)

150g green lentils, washed (or brown lentils)

200g macaroni (or any pasta)

100ml olive oil

½ large garlic clove

½ cup fresh coriander

Salt and pepper to taste

To Garnish

2 tbsp flour or (bread crumbs)

½ white onion

300ml vegetable oil for deep-frying

Message from Majeda: “Hi, I’m Majeda, a human right activist from Syria! I had been working as a children’s therapist when the war broke out in Syria in 2011. Me and my family had lived a happy and privileged life in a big house in Damascus. I organised an initiative to feed the thousands of displaced Syrians who were arriving in the capital, having had their homes bombed by the Syrian government. As a result of this activism, I was imprisoned by the regime. I eventually managed to escape Syria and now use food to continue my campaigning in exile. In December 2017, I got refugee status in the UK and my two boys have now come to join me.

I believe there is a relationship between cooking and love and that preparing a meal for the one you love, combining your skills and your feelings to create something, can convey a lot to the person: be it husband, children or friends. People usually leave my cookery classes newly politicised about the Syrian situation and delighted by our incredibly tasty food“

Payments made through Paypal can take up to 48 hours to have the order confirmed. To guarantee your spot on a cookery class we recommend using a debit or credit card.