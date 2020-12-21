Vegetarian Turkish Cookery Class with Meral

Starts on Sun, 27 Dec 2020 18:00 Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Tickets (£20.00 +£2.15 fee) here.

Join Chef Meral in preparing a wonderful Turkish meal for her online cookery class! She is a wonderful teacher, chef and storyteller. She will share the secrets to traditional Turkish dishes. This is your chance to learn a brand new cuisine, support an amazing cause, and eat great food.

The class will be conducted as an interactive virtual cook-along. The classes usually range from 1-2 hours long. The chef will lead the group step by step through the recipes; stopping frequently to answer questions, share anecdotes, and provide feedback on your dishes! Before the class we will send you a list of ingredients, quantities and equipment so you can join ready to learn!

We are running virtual cookery classes during the COVID-19 pandemic while we are unable to run our regular in-person events as a way to keep connected and to support our chefs.

Chef Meral’s cook-along dishes will be Imam Bayildi (Stuffed Aubergines), Kisir (Bulgur Wheat salad) and Sumac Onions

Equipment List

1 Large bowl

1 medium bowl

1 Saucepan

1 frying pan

1 Sieve

1 Oven tray

Ingredients List

Aubergines

White onions

Cloves garlic

Green bell pepper

Red bell pepper

Medium tomato

Spring onions

Lemon

Bulgur wheat (or couscous)

Tin chopped tomatoes

Tomato purée

Fresh parsley

Fresh mint leaves

Ground cumin

Red pepper flakes

Sumac

Salt & black pepper

Olive Oil

Optional:

Pomegranate molasses

Pomegranate seeds

Kasar cheese or cheddar

Message from Meral: “Hi, I’m Meral and I’m from Turkey, which is the cradle of many ancient civilizations. It is a country that consists of seven idyllic regions. Geographically diverse, it can be winter in one region whilst it is summer in another. Luckily, I have had the chance to live in different areas of the country, so I have an enormous repertoire of food that appeals to all palates.

While I was working as a food engineer in Turkey, I saw many poor food hygiene practices in the food industry, so I decided to make healthy and natural food for my children. I have realized that I like bringing science and food together like an alchemist. I make all my yogurt, cheese, pickle, kefir and sausage at home myself.

I had to move to the UK with my husband and three children, because of political problems in Turkey. I have been here for three years.

Because of the current president of Turkey, the freedom of our country has been reduced. I can no longer travel to Turkey, but I will take you there to taste the best dishes because I’ll be cooking them with you.”

All participants will be sent an Eventbrite confirmation email with a list of ingredients, quantities and equipment needed for the class. If you do not receive the confirmation email please check your spam folder. Three days before the class participants will also receive the Zoom link – keep an eye out!

Payments made through Paypal can take up to 48 hours to have the order confirmed. To guarantee your spot on a cookery class we recommend using a debit or credit card.