Venice LIVE Walking Tour: Old Jewish District and Old Arab District
Mideast Streets
virtual tour
Venice
Jewish Diaspora
Arabs
Italy

Venice LIVE Walking Tour: Old Jewish District and Old Arab District

The Media Line Staff
01/09/2023

Wed, January 11, 2023, 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

Register here.

We will go behind the scenes of fascinating stories and amazing colors.

👷🏻‍♂️ Build this project with us:

Our Tours are FREE TO JOIN

the Event is TIP-SUPPORTED (read below ⭐)

⏰ Time is listed as Eastern Time (US/New York)

Check here your local time

Language: English

Live stream event from Venice, hosted by IGOR S.: Graduated Licensed Tour Guide with 24 years of experience.

Summary

  • Old Jewish District
  • Old Arab District
  • Cannareggio District
  • Live Q&A
  • Contents suitable for children

Description

Join our live stream walk to enjoy one of the oldest jewish districts around Europe.

We will go behind the scenes of fascinating stories and amazing colors, the tour will hit the Cannareggio district, including the ancient arab district.

Join our walk to discover the lovely venice atmosphere.

ATTENTION:

⛈️ In case of adverse weather conditions, the walking tour will be canceled and rescheduled without notice.

*****************

How to JOIN:

  • Click on Register button, and get your ticket here on Eventbrite
  • You will receive the Zoom code by email (attention to spam folder!)
  • If you are confused about Starting time, click the link here to check your local time zone (LINK AL SITO)
  • Join some minutes before the event start time

*****************

Special Instructions and Requirements

  • PC, laptop, tablet or smartphone
  • Stable internet connection
  • This experience will use Zoom

PLEASE NOTE: since is a Free Event with high demand, if you don’t connect on first 10 mins from tour start, we reserve the rights to assign your reserved seat to someone else

Read Carefully Our TOS here:

https://worldvirtualtours.online/terms.html

You can TIP Igor here:

https://worldvirtualtours.online/tiptheguide.html?guide=Igor

⭐ Why donate to your Tour Guide

Our project is solely funded by your donations.

All our virtual tours are made possible only thanks to your support as part of our Community.

The majority of your tip supports the Guide, the rest lets our group continue to carry out our initiative.

THANK YOU!

