Venice LIVE Walking Tour: Old Jewish District and Old Arab District

Wed, January 11, 2023, 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

We will go behind the scenes of fascinating stories and amazing colors.

👷🏻‍♂️ Build this project with us:

⏰ Time is listed as Eastern Time (US/New York)

Language: English

Live stream event from Venice, hosted by IGOR S.: Graduated Licensed Tour Guide with 24 years of experience.

Summary

Old Jewish District

Old Arab District

Cannareggio District

Live Q&A

Contents suitable for children

Description

Join our live stream walk to enjoy one of the oldest jewish districts around Europe.

We will go behind the scenes of fascinating stories and amazing colors, the tour will hit the Cannareggio district, including the ancient arab district.

Join our walk to discover the lovely venice atmosphere.

ATTENTION:

⛈️ In case of adverse weather conditions, the walking tour will be canceled and rescheduled without notice.

Special Instructions and Requirements

PC, laptop, tablet or smartphone

Stable internet connection

This experience will use Zoom

