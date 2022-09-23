‘Violin, Shall Swing!’ | Bella-Ciao – Rishon LeTsiyon

Wed, Sep 28, 2022 8:00 PM - 10:30 PM Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

No such thing as jazz violin? Think again.

“Violin, Shall Swing!”, a first of a kind performance in Israel by award winning jazz violinist, Omer Ashano. Ashano’s Standards Trio will play virtuosic arrangements to selected jazz standards by Duke Ellington, Django Reinhardt, Antonio Carlos Jobim and more.

About Omer Ashano –

Ashano’s musical influences are as cosmopolitan as he is, having grown up in several places including Amsterdam and various cities and villages in Israel. As a result of these experiences and engaging with different people throughout his travels in Europe, North America and the far East, Ashano was constantly influenced by a variety of cultural inspirations and local communities. This helped shape his eclectic musical identity, which holds traces of Israeli music, African-american music, Classical music as well as folklore music from Africa, Romania and India.

Ashano collaborates and performs regularly around the world as a Jazz, Americana and Rock soloist. In 2019 he released his first E.P “Alive in New York” consisting mostly of his originals. Omer is a winner of various awards and prizes amongst them the AICF grant as well as 2nd place prize at the Seifert international jazz violin competition.

Will join Omer Ashano –

Nitzan Bar – guitar

Yonatan Farhi – double bass

Bella Ciao Bar

