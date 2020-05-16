Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Mideast Streets
kibbutz
Israel
Author
Book

Virtual Author Event: Rachel Biale ‘Growing Up at Sea Level’

The Media Line Staff
05/16/2020

Date and time: Sunday, May 17, 2020, 4 to 5:30 pm Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

Join Napa Bookmine in partnership with Congregation Beth Shalom for a Virtual Author Hour with author Rachel Biale on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at 4 pm PDT. Rachel will be reading from and discussing her book, Growing Up Below Sea Level: A Kibbutz Childhood, which tells the quintessential story of Israel in the most intimate terms. Biale’s memoir is organized into 26 stories that span her childhood – from her earliest memories at age 3 to her departure from Israel to America at age 20.

This is a VIRTUAL event and will take place on Zoom. You must RSVP to attend. RSVP to read@napabookmine.com to receive the meeting link and password.

This is a free event. If you are able, a donation of $5 is suggested to help us cover costs. To donate, click here.

You can also help us offset costs by purchasing Rachel’s book in advance via our website here.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.