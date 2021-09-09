Mon, 13 Sep 2021 18:30 - 19:30 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Virtual Book Talk: The Light of Days: The Untold Story of Women Resistance Fighters in Hitler’s Ghettos

As part of The Jewish Resistance to the Holocaust exhibition event series at The Wiener Holocaust Library, join Judy Batalion to hear her talk about her acclaimed new book, New York Times bestseller, The Light of Days: The Untold Story of Women Resistance Fighters in Hitler’s Ghettos. One of the most important stories of the Second World War, already optioned by Steven Spielberg: a spectacular, searing history that brings to light the extraordinary accomplishments of brave Jewish women who became resistance fighters—a group of unknown heroes whose exploits have never been chronicled in full, until now.

Witnesses to the brutal murder of their families and neighbours and the violent destruction of their communities, a cadre of Jewish women in Poland—some still in their teens—helped transform the Jewish youth groups into resistance cells to fight the Nazis. With courage, guile, and nerves of steel, these “ghetto girls” paid off Gestapo guards, hid revolvers in loaves of bread and jars of marmalade, and helped build systems of underground bunkers. They flirted with German soldiers, bribed them with wine, whiskey, and home cooking, used their Aryan looks to seduce them, and shot and killed them. They bombed German train lines and blew up a town’s water supply. They also nursed the sick and taught children.

Yet the exploits of these courageous resistance fighters have remained virtually unknown. Powerful and inspiring, The Light of Days is an unforgettable true tale of war, the fight for freedom, exceptional bravery, female friendship, and survival in the face of staggering odds.

Judy Batalion is the author of White Walls: A Memoir About Motherhood, Daughterhood and the Mess in Between and most recently The Light of Days: Women Fighters of the Jewish Resistance. Her essays have appeared in the New York Times, the Washington Post, the Forward, Vogue and many other publications. Judy has a BA in the history of science from Harvard, and a PhD in the history of art from the Courtauld Institute, University of London, and has worked as a museum curator and university lecturer. Born in Montreal, where she grew up speaking English, French, Hebrew and Yiddish, she now lives in New York with her husband and three children.

