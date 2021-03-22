Women Empowerment Program

This month, in honor of International Women’s Day (March 8th), we hope you will support The Media Line’s Women Empowerment Program, which serves to create change agents advancing the status of women and freedom of the press.

Through this program, The Media Line trains women in the Middle East in media and gives voice to the stories of women in business, human rights, politics, education, and journalism. We provide a platform for these courageous trailblazers to be heard and empower the next generation of women to write their own narratives.


Your contribution can help strengthen the brave women of the Middle East, and in turn, change the world for the better. Thank you!

“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Virtual Conference: EU-Middle East Relations in a Changing World
Mideast Streets
European Community
Middle East

Virtual Conference: EU-Middle East Relations in a Changing World

The Media Line Staff
03/22/2021

Wed, Mar 24, 2021 9:00 AM - 2:30 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

Opportunities and constraints that exist for the EU to maintain and expand diplomatic and commercial relations with the Middle East.

This virtual conference will examine the opportunities and constraints that exist for the EU to maintain and expand diplomatic and commercial relations with the Middle East while seeking to preserve the transatlantic partnership and to promote global stability. The conference will explore the ways in which bilateral relations are vital to both regions’ geostrategic and economic interests, and how security, human rights, refugees and other issues produce a complex interrelationship. 3 virtual panels with top scholars in this area shed light on the historical context, on joint issues of concern, and on the geopolitics in which EU-Middle East relations are embedded relations.

PROGRAM

  • 9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. History and Background of EU-Middle East Relations – Panel 1 addresses the histories and legacies of bilateral relations between Europe and the Middle East.
  • 10:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. Contemporary Issues in EU-Middle East Relations – Panel 2 focuses on contemporary issues in bilateral relations such as refugees, Islamophobia, and human rights.
  • 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. The Geopolitics of EU-Middle Eastern Relations – Panel 3 assesses bilateral relations between Europe and the Middle East in light of the rise of other global powers.

AGENDA

PANELISTS BIOS

ONLINE EVENT

You will receive the link to access the webinar one day before the event and an email one hour before the event starts.

For more information, contact Christine I. Caly-Sanchez at calyc@fiu.edu

Sponsored and presented by The Miami-Florida Jean Monnet Center of Excellence & The Mohsin & Fauzia Jaffer Center for Muslim World Studies

Co-Sponsored by Ruth K. and Shepard Broad Distinguished Lecture Series • The Steven J. Green School of International & Public Affairs • European & Eurasian Studies Program • Politics & International Relations Department, FIU • Jaffer Institute for Interfaith Dialogue and Education, Miami-Dade College • #JMintheUS

Made possible through generous support from the European Commission

