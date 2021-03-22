Virtual Conference: EU-Middle East Relations in a Changing World

Wed, Mar 24, 2021 9:00 AM - 2:30 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Opportunities and constraints that exist for the EU to maintain and expand diplomatic and commercial relations with the Middle East.

This virtual conference will examine the opportunities and constraints that exist for the EU to maintain and expand diplomatic and commercial relations with the Middle East while seeking to preserve the transatlantic partnership and to promote global stability. The conference will explore the ways in which bilateral relations are vital to both regions’ geostrategic and economic interests, and how security, human rights, refugees and other issues produce a complex interrelationship. 3 virtual panels with top scholars in this area shed light on the historical context, on joint issues of concern, and on the geopolitics in which EU-Middle East relations are embedded relations.

9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. History and Background of EU-Middle East Relations – Panel 1 addresses the histories and legacies of bilateral relations between Europe and the Middle East.

10:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. Contemporary Issues in EU-Middle East Relations – Panel 2 focuses on contemporary issues in bilateral relations such as refugees, Islamophobia, and human rights.

1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. The Geopolitics of EU-Middle Eastern Relations – Panel 3 assesses bilateral relations between Europe and the Middle East in light of the rise of other global powers.

