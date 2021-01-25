This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours this holiday season.
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Virtual Envelope Live: THE AUSCHWITZ REPORT sponsored by DNA Production
Mideast Streets
Film
Holocaust
Jewish Diaspora
Auschwitz
Nazis
Slovakia

Virtual Envelope Live: THE AUSCHWITZ REPORT sponsored by DNA Production

The Media Line Staff
01/25/2021

Jan 25-27, 2021 viewing window; Jan 27, 2021, 6 pm Pacific Standard Time (UTC-8) Q+A event

Register here.

Los Angeles Times presents: Envelope Live Screening Series – Virtual screenings of FYC films, followed by a Q+A with talent and creators

About this Event

Los Angeles Times presents the Envelope Live Screening Series: special virtual screenings of films in the “For Your Consideration” campaign, each followed by a live Q&A with the film’s talent and/or creators

Join us January 25th through January 27th for a 48-hour viewing window of the film The Auschwitz Report, sponsored by DNA Production.

Then, 6 pm Pacific Standard Time, January 27th, tune in for a Q+A with director Peter Bebjak and lead actor Noel Czuczor in conversation with L.A. Times Envelope Contributor Robert Abele.

Film Summary: It is April 7, 1944, and two young Slovak Jews imprisoned in Auschwitz, Alfred Wetzler and Valér Vrba, hide in a pit under a pile of wooden logs where they can observe the Nazis of Auschwitz as they led thousands of prisoners to their deaths. Making notes on the number of people in the transports and the details of the deathly operation of the camp, the men compile a priceless report which they must smuggle out of the camp. After three days of hiding, they embark on their daring escape from the camp and face nearly impossible odds crossing the mountains to Slovakia, only to discover that the most difficult part awaited them back in civilization. They must convince a world unwilling to believe them that what they experienced was real.

RSVP today to receive both links for the screening of The Auschwitz Report as well as the Q+A on the day of the event(s).

Please read our privacy policy on collecting emails and terms of service.

This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours this holiday season.
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.