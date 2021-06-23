Virtual Event | Are Iran and the IAEA Headed for Confrontation?

Wed, Jun 23, 2021 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Join Hudson Institute Adjunct Fellow Josh Block for a conversation with nuclear weapons expert David Albright and former International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) official Olli Heinonen on Iran’s undeclared nuclear material, sites, and equipment, following the recent IAEA Board of Governors meeting and reports on Iran’s Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) non-compliance. The panel will discuss the implications of Iran’s refusal to cooperate with the IAEA, the IAEA’s credibility, and the Biden administration’s efforts to revive the JCPOA. Is it likely that the IAEA could certify Iran’s program as peaceful, given the weak inspection regime and failed dispute resolution mechanisms built into the JCPOA? What should the IAEA do? How can the U.S. and other powers support the IAEA and force Iran to cooperate? Why is a complete declaration from Iran of both overt and covert nuclear activities, past and present, so important before any meaningful nuclear agreement can be possible? Join Hudson Institute for this timely discussion.

David Albright, Founder and President, Institute for Science and International Security

Olli Heinonen, Distinguished Fellow, Stimson Center & Former Deputy Director-General for Safeguards, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)

Joshua S. Block (Moderator), Adjunct Fellow, Hudson Institute

