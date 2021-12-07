This Hanukkah Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line led twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays
The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Virtual Event | Saudi Arabia and the New Middle East
Mideast Streets
Saudi Arabia
Middle East

Virtual Event | Saudi Arabia and the New Middle East

The Media Line Staff
12/07/2021

Wed, Dec 8, 2021 12 noon - 1 PM Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

Register here.

Please be advised: This event will be held virtually on the Hudson website.

This event will premiere here at 12 noon EST, Wednesday, December 8.

WATCH HERE: https://www.hudson.org/events/2044-virtual-event-saudi-arabia-and-the-new-middle-east122021

The balance of power in the Middle East is shifting in ways that are likely to make America’s regional partner Saudi Arabia uneasy. In Vienna, nuclear negotiations with Iran are off to an unpromising start, and the regime is creeping closer to nuclear breakout. In neighboring Yemen, Iranian-backed Houthis have virtually captured the key port of Hodeidah and are advancing on the city of Marib and its crucial oil refinery. As Russia and China grab strategic footholds in the Middle East and America reassesses its regional posture, Saudi Arabia is being forced to reevaluate its own strategy and alliances.

How is Saudi Arabia reacting to the shifting strategic terrain in the Middle East? What steps should the U.S. and Saudi Arabia take to advance their own interests and promote stability in the region? Join Hudson Institute for a conversation with Senior Fellow Michael Doran, Visiting Fellow Mohammed Khalid Alyahya, and Princeton University Professor of Near Eastern Studies Bernard Haykel.

Speakers:

  • Bernard Haykel, Professor of Near Eastern Studies, Princeton University
  • Mohammed Khalid Alyahya, Visiting Fellow, Hudson Institute
  • Michael Doran (Moderator), Senior Fellow, Hudson Institute

Program:

Moderated Discussion

12 noon – 1 p.m.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.