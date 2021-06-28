Protecting Truth During Tension

Virtual Event | US-Pakistan Relations after US Withdrawal from Afghanistan
Mideast Streets
Pakistan
United States
US troop withdrawal
Afghanistan

Virtual Event | US-Pakistan Relations after US Withdrawal from Afghanistan

The Media Line Staff
06/28/2021

Tue, Jun 29, 2021 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

Please be advised: This event will be held virtually on the Hudson website.

About this event

This event will premier

here at 12:00 p.m. EDT, Tuesday, June 29.

Join Hudson Institute’s Director for South and Central Asia and former ambassador of Pakistan to the United States Husain Haqqani for an event on the future of U.S.-Pakistan relations following the American withdrawal from Afghanistan. Ambassador Haqqani will be joined by experts Lisa Curtis, Senior Fellow for the Center for a New American Security; Ambassador Robin L. Raphel, Senior Associate (Non-resident) for the Center for Strategic & International Studies; Shuja Nawaz, Distinguished Fellow for the Atlantic Council; Dr. Joshua White, Associate Professor of the Practice of South Asia Studies at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies; and Ambassador Richard Olson, Senior Advisor for the United States Institute of Peace and former U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan.

For more than two decades, U.S.-Pakistan relations have been shaped by the aftermath of 9/11 and American presence in Afghanistan. With the upcoming military withdrawal from Afghanistan, both countries have an opportunity to reframe their often uneasy relationship. What can we expect to see in the years ahead? Please join Hudson Institute for this timely discussion.

Speakers:

  • Ambassador Richard Olson, Senior Advisor, United States Institute of Peace & Former U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan
  • Dr. Joshua White, Associate Professor of the Practice of South Asia Studies, Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies
  • Lisa Curtis, Senior Fellow and Director of the Indo-Pacific Security Program, Center for a New American Security (CNAS)
  • Shuja Nawaz, Distinguished Fellow, Atlantic Council
  • Ambassador Robin L. Raphel, Senior Associate (Non-resident), Project on Prosperity and Development, Center for Strategic & International Studies
  • Ambassador Husain Haqqani (Moderator), Director for South and Central Asia, Hudson Institute & Former Ambassador of Pakistan to the United States

Program:

Panel Discussion

12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

