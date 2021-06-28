Virtual Event | US-Pakistan Relations after US Withdrawal from Afghanistan

Tue, Jun 29, 2021 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Join Hudson Institute’s Director for South and Central Asia and former ambassador of Pakistan to the United States Husain Haqqani for an event on the future of U.S.-Pakistan relations following the American withdrawal from Afghanistan. Ambassador Haqqani will be joined by experts Lisa Curtis, Senior Fellow for the Center for a New American Security; Ambassador Robin L. Raphel, Senior Associate (Non-resident) for the Center for Strategic & International Studies; Shuja Nawaz, Distinguished Fellow for the Atlantic Council; Dr. Joshua White, Associate Professor of the Practice of South Asia Studies at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies; and Ambassador Richard Olson, Senior Advisor for the United States Institute of Peace and former U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan.

For more than two decades, U.S.-Pakistan relations have been shaped by the aftermath of 9/11 and American presence in Afghanistan. With the upcoming military withdrawal from Afghanistan, both countries have an opportunity to reframe their often uneasy relationship. What can we expect to see in the years ahead? Please join Hudson Institute for this timely discussion.

Ambassador Richard Olson, Senior Advisor, United States Institute of Peace & Former U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan

Dr. Joshua White, Associate Professor of the Practice of South Asia Studies, Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies

Lisa Curtis, Senior Fellow and Director of the Indo-Pacific Security Program, Center for a New American Security (CNAS)

Shuja Nawaz, Distinguished Fellow, Atlantic Council

Ambassador Robin L. Raphel, Senior Associate (Non-resident), Project on Prosperity and Development, Center for Strategic & International Studies

Ambassador Husain Haqqani (Moderator), Director for South and Central Asia, Hudson Institute & Former Ambassador of Pakistan to the United States

12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.