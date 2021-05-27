Virtual For All Middle East & Africa 2021 – Online Event

Mon, 31 May 2021 09:00 - Wed, 2 Jun 2021 17:00 South African Standard Time (UTC+2)

Powered by the great success of Virtual agrofood & plastprintpack Africa 2020, fairtrade keeps going digital and announces Virtual for all Middle East Africa.

Scheduled for 31 May – 02 June 2021, the event aims to deepening global relations with the Middle East and Africa in the agrofood & plastprintpack sector.

30 years of experience in organising international trade fairs in the Middle East and 25 years in Africa enable us to establish the new Virtual for all Middle East Africa on a solid footing.

At the same time, we are going down innovative digital paths so that our exhibitors and attendees can communicate and do business in the best possible way.

What’s new?

In addition to our proven partners in the Maghreb and in West & East Africa we set further regional priorities in Africa with South Africa, and in the Middle East with Saudi Arabia, UAE, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain.

The award-winning event platform already used for Virtual for all Africa will be complemented by a mobile app that will bring notifications regarding appointments between exhibitors and attendees directly to the smartphones, helping to ensure that agreed B2B appointments actually happen.

We give Virtual for all MEA the human touch

Together with our local partners, we identify valuable business partners for each exhibitor. Exhibitors can also tell us which companies they want to talk to in which countries.

We then take these companies by the hand, arrange meetings with exhibitors and ensure that these meetings definitely materialise.

