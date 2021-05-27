Defend Press Freedom

In honor of World Press Freedom Day on May 3rd, we hope you will consider supporting The Media Line this month.
The role of a free press has been at the foundation of democracies around the world for nearly 200 years.
Yet, in many countries, publications are censored and journalists put their lives at risk to report the truth.
A transparent and reliable press covering the important issues of the Middle East is needed more than ever.

The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Virtual For All Middle East & Africa 2021 – Online Event
Mideast Streets
trade fair
Middle East
Africa

Virtual For All Middle East & Africa 2021 – Online Event

The Media Line Staff
05/27/2021

Mon, 31 May 2021 09:00 - Wed, 2 Jun 2021 17:00 South African Standard Time (UTC+2)

Register here.

Powered by the great success of Virtual agrofood & plastprintpack Africa 2020, fairtrade keeps going digital and announces Virtual for all Middle East Africa.

Scheduled for 31 May – 02 June 2021, the event aims to deepening global relations with the Middle East and Africa in the agrofood & plastprintpack sector.

30 years of experience in organising international trade fairs in the Middle East and 25 years in Africa enable us to establish the new Virtual for all Middle East Africa on a solid footing.

At the same time, we are going down innovative digital paths so that our exhibitors and attendees can communicate and do business in the best possible way.

What’s new?

  • In addition to our proven partners in the Maghreb and in West & East Africa we set further regional priorities in Africa with South Africa, and in the Middle East with Saudi Arabia, UAE, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain.
  • The award-winning event platform already used for Virtual for all Africa will be complemented by a mobile app that will bring notifications regarding appointments between exhibitors and attendees directly to the smartphones, helping to ensure that agreed B2B appointments actually happen.

We give Virtual for all MEA the human touch

  • Together with our local partners, we identify valuable business partners for each exhibitor. Exhibitors can also tell us which companies they want to talk to in which countries.
  • We then take these companies by the hand, arrange meetings with exhibitors and ensure that these meetings definitely materialise.

Participation

  • Participation for attendees is complimentary.
  • Exhibitors can choose between various exhibitor and sponsorship packages and may conveniently book in the fairtrade Online Shop.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.