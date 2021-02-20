Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Virtual Guided Tour of Beirut To Damascus
Mideast Streets
virtual tour
Beirut
Damascus

Virtual Guided Tour of Beirut To Damascus

The Media Line Staff
02/20/2021

Sun, Feb 21, 2021, 11 am to 12:30 pm Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

Tickets ($22.85) here.

Explore the capitals of two historic cities of the Middle East!

About this Event

Putting current events aside, Damascus and Beirut have some of the most historic and beautiful sites throughout the Middle East. Today, join our virtual guides from the Middle East as we tour the Capitols of Lebanon and Syria:

BEIRUT: Despite Its history of a war-torn capital, Beirut was once thought of as the “Las Vegas of the Middle East”, and – in the 21st Century – is working to reclaim this feeling. We will learn the ancient history of Beirut while touring the Roman Ruins, the Beirut Souks of Downtown, Martyr’s Square, Al Amin Mosque, Hamra Street, Pigeon Rocks and more!

DAMASCUS: Putting aside current affairs, the history and current landscapes of the Capital of Syria evoke thousands of years of history and culture. We will experience the Umayyad Mosque, Al Azem Palace, the Old City of Damascus with its 7 gates, Mount Quassioun, and much more!

Note: Our live tour guide will be using photos, art (and perhaps other media) during the tour. He will cover the history and art significance (with some interpretations).

Note: All Zoom links to attend the tour will be sent 30 minutes before the event (to the email you register with).

Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
