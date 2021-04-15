Virtual Guided Tour of Old and New Jerusalem

Thu, Apr 15, 2021 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Tickets

From biblical times to the 21st Century, join a live Israeli guide who will take us on a tour of the top locations in Jerusalem!

We will start our virtual tour at an overlook and welcome to the city from the promenade overlooking the Old City.

From there will head into the alleys and hidden courtyards of Jerusalem’s Old City- we will discover the lesser-known sites and hidden gems, including a 130-year-old Kebab shop, a hidden tehina factory, a third-generation photography shop documenting Jerusalem, and stopping to virtually “taste” some of the best hummus, Kanafe, and spices along the route

We will take a break as we discover the magic of the Machaneh Yehuda food market checking out the food along the way and hearing the stories of where they originated. From there we will stop at the Knesset (Parliament) and the Supreme Court building to gain insight into Israel’s modern story.

We end our tour by paying our respects at Mt. Herzl – Israel’s military cemetery and cemetery for the great leaders of the nation, and at Yad Vashem, Israel’s Holocaust Memorial.

Note: Our live guide will be using photos, art (and perhaps other media) during the tour. He will cover the history and modern significance.)

Note: All Zoom links to attend the tour will be sent 5 to 10 minutes before the event (to the email you register with).