The Media Line is known for producing truthful, unbiased journalism and we are teaching future journalists to do the same. Through our signature Press and Policy Student Program, The Media Line provides an innovative opportunity for students to globalize their educational experience by connecting to an active news bureau in the Middle East, studying journalism and public policy under the mentorship of veteran journalists while earning academic credit.

These students will reshape how the world sees and understands the Middle East and, in turn, how the Middle East impacts our world. Your contribution will provide the next generation with the skills they need to uphold the highest standards of journalism and, in turn, educate our global society with integrity and respect.

“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Virtual Guided Tour of Old and New Jerusalem
Mideast Streets
Jerusalem
virtual tour

Virtual Guided Tour of Old and New Jerusalem

The Media Line Staff
04/15/2021

Thu, Apr 15, 2021 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Tickets ($14.36) here.

From biblical times to the 21st Century, join a live Israeli guide who will take us on a tour of the top locations in Jerusalem!

About this Event

We will start our virtual tour at an overlook and welcome to the city from the promenade overlooking the Old City.

From there will head into the alleys and hidden courtyards of Jerusalem’s Old City- we will discover the lesser-known sites and hidden gems, including a 130-year-old Kebab shop, a hidden tehina factory, a third-generation photography shop documenting Jerusalem, and stopping to virtually “taste” some of the best hummus, Kanafe, and spices along the route

We will take a break as we discover the magic of the Machaneh Yehuda food market checking out the food along the way and hearing the stories of where they originated. From there we will stop at the Knesset (Parliament) and the Supreme Court building to gain insight into Israel’s modern story.

We end our tour by paying our respects at Mt. Herzl – Israel’s military cemetery and cemetery for the great leaders of the nation, and at Yad Vashem, Israel’s Holocaust Memorial.

Note: Our live guide will be using photos, art (and perhaps other media) during the tour. He will cover the history and modern significance.)

Note: All Zoom links to attend the tour will be sent 5 to 10 minutes before the event (to the email you register with).

