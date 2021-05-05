Support Our Future Leaders

The Media Line is known for producing truthful, unbiased journalism and we are teaching future journalists to do the same. Through our signature Press and Policy Student Program, The Media Line provides an innovative opportunity for students to globalize their educational experience by connecting to an active news bureau in the Middle East, studying journalism and public policy under the mentorship of veteran journalists while earning academic credit.

These students will reshape how the world sees and understands the Middle East and, in turn, how the Middle East impacts our world. Your contribution will provide the next generation with the skills they need to uphold the highest standards of journalism and, in turn, educate our global society with integrity and respect.

Thank you!

“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Virtual Guided Tour of Petra and Amman Jordan
Mideast Streets
virtual tour
Jordan
Petra
Amman

Virtual Guided Tour of Petra and Amman Jordan

The Media Line Staff
05/05/2021

Thu, May 6, 2021 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Tickets ($22.25) here.

Join our Middle East guide as we experience the wonders and majesty of Petra and Amman in the Kingdom of Jordan!

About this Event

Join us for a virtual tour through the dramatic landscape of open desert to Petra, and the Kingdom of Amman, Jordan’s capital. Our guide, live from the Middle East, will lead us on a virtual experience of this amazing kingdom.

PETRA: This fascinating archaeological site was once the capital of the ancient Nabataean people who thrived in the desert and created structures carved out of sheer rock cliffs. Tour the preserved Rose City of Petra and see beautiful facades etched into the red-hued rock; walk down a colonnaded street; pass the amphitheater and see ancient tombs. We will walk through the Siq, a narrow and winding fissure between the cliffs, to reach the Treasury, the Roman Theater, the Courts, Qasr Bint Pharaoun, Temple of the Winged Lion and other monuments.

AMMAN: We will take in the desert vistas at Wadi Rum before heading north to see the modern city of Amman. We will head up the Citadel and into the Roman Amphitheatre and into the King Abdullah Mosque to check out all the city has to offer!

Note: All Zoom links to attend the tour will be sent 5 to 10 minutes before the event (to the email you register with).

