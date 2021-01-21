This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Virtual Guided Tour of Petra and Amman, Jordan
Mideast Streets
virtual tour
Petra
Amman
Jordan

Virtual Guided Tour of Petra and Amman, Jordan

The Media Line Staff
01/21/2021

Fri, Jan 22, 2021, 7 to 9 pm Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

Tickets ($18+$2.73 fee) here.

Join us for a virtual tour through the dramatic landscape of open desert to Petra, and the Kingdom of Amman, Jordan’s capital. Our guide, live from the Middle East, will lead us on a virtual experience of this amazing kingdom.

PETRA: This fascinating archaeological site was once the capital of the ancient Nabataean people who thrived in the desert and created structures carved out of sheer rock cliffs. Tour the preserved Rose City of Petra and see beautiful facades etched into the red-hued rock; walk down a colonnaded street; pass the amphitheater and see ancient tombs. We will walk through the Siq, a narrow and winding fissure between the cliffs, to reach the Treasury, the Roman Theater, the Courts, Qasr Bint Pharaoun, Temple of the Winged Lion and other monuments.

AMMAN: We will take in the desert vistas at Wadi Rum before heading north to see the modern city of Amman. We will head up the Citadel and into the Roman Amphitheatre and into the King Abdullah Mosque to check out all the city has to offer!

Note: All Zoom links to attend the tour will be sent 5 to 10 minutes before the event (to the email you register with).

