Virtual Guided Tour of the Old City of Jerusalem and Bethlehem
Mideast Streets
Jerusalem
Bethlehem
virtual tour

Virtual Guided Tour of the Old City of Jerusalem and Bethlehem

The Media Line Staff
12/18/2020

Fri, Dec 18, 2020, 7 to 8:30 pm Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

Tickets ($20+$2.85 fee) here.

Join a virtual guide as we explore the Holy City through each of its four quarters as well as the nearby city of Bethlehem.

As we celebrate the holiday season, it is time to explore the sites from where they all began! Today, join a virtual guide as we explore the Holy City through each of its four quarters as well as the nearby city of Bethlehem.

Our expert guide will offer a modern tour of each quarter of the Old City: The Jewish Quarter, Christian Quarter, Muslim Quarter, and the Armenian Quarter. We will learn about the Western Wall of Solomon’s Temple, the Dome of the Rock, the Temple Mount, the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, and the Western Wall Temple (among others).

We will learn about the Temple and see the site which the miracle of Hanukkah occurred.

Then, visit the ancient city of Bethlehem and see the sites relevant to Christmas, including the Church of the Nativity.

Note: Our live guide will be using photos, art (and perhaps other media) during the tour. He will cover the history and modern significance of each location. we visit.)

Note: All Zoom links to attend the tour will be sent 30 minutes before the event (to the email you register with).

