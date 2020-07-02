Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Mideast Streets
university
Turkey
Greece
Cyprus
education

Virtual Interactive Session for Turkey, Greece and Cyprus: The IE Experience

The Media Line Staff
07/02/2020

Date and time: Thursday, July 2, 2020, 4:30 to 5:30 pm Central European Summer Time (UTC+2) | 3:30 to 4:30 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

IE Business School is not an ordinary top business school; it is the one with the most advanced approaches to learning, the one that uses innovative technologies in teaching, both online and offline. IE is a hub for creators with bold attitudes and a global community of change-makers.

Are you based in Turkey, Greece or Cyprus? Are you investing in your professional development and career progression? Are you considering applying for IE but have questions about scholarships, loans, career opportunities, etc.?

IE is here to help you make the decision to pursue higher education with confidence.

Join us for a virtual interactive session where you will learn more about IE University and its schools, get the feel for what IE can offer you and ask your questions directly to Associate Director for Europe and Central Asia Mrs. Deniz Torcu, who is directly in charge of Turkey, Greece and Cyprus.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.