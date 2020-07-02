Virtual Interactive Session for Turkey, Greece and Cyprus: The IE Experience

Date and time: Thursday, July 2, 2020, 4:30 to 5:30 pm Central European Summer Time (UTC+2) | 3:30 to 4:30 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

IE Business School is not an ordinary top business school; it is the one with the most advanced approaches to learning, the one that uses innovative technologies in teaching, both online and offline. IE is a hub for creators with bold attitudes and a global community of change-makers.

Are you based in Turkey, Greece or Cyprus? Are you investing in your professional development and career progression? Are you considering applying for IE but have questions about scholarships, loans, career opportunities, etc.?

IE is here to help you make the decision to pursue higher education with confidence.

Join us for a virtual interactive session where you will learn more about IE University and its schools, get the feel for what IE can offer you and ask your questions directly to Associate Director for Europe and Central Asia Mrs. Deniz Torcu, who is directly in charge of Turkey, Greece and Cyprus.