Virtual Israel Trip: Kibbutz Hannaton
Starts on Sat, Jan 9, 2021, 2 pm Eastern Standard Time
Register here.
Kibbutz Hannaton: Renewing the Old, Sanctifying the New — Virtual Israel Tour
Tour the only religious, pluralistic, multi-denominational, egalitarian, intentional community kibbutz in Israel, with 11 rabbis, both men and women from all branches of Judaism and praying in one synagogue. How do they do it???
- Take a walking tour through the kibbutz
- Learn about the ancient Lower Galilee
- Learn the history of the kibbutz movement
- Step into the synagogue where everyone prays together
- Visit the unique 2,000 year old mikveh on site; discovered and transferred here in 2020
- End the tour with a conversation with Reform Rabbi Ian Chesir-Teran, the rabbinic educator in Israel for T’ruah
If you enjoyed this free tour please consider showing your appreciation by tipping our amazing tour guide Anat Harrel at www.crossroadsisrael.com/donate/