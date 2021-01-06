This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Virtual Israel Trip: Kibbutz Hannaton
Mideast Streets
virtual tour
Israel
kibbutz

Virtual Israel Trip: Kibbutz Hannaton

The Media Line Staff
01/06/2021

Starts on Sat, Jan 9, 2021, 2 pm Eastern Standard Time

Register here.

Kibbutz Hannaton: Renewing the Old, Sanctifying the New — Virtual Israel Tour

Tour the only religious, pluralistic, multi-denominational, egalitarian, intentional community kibbutz in Israel, with 11 rabbis, both men and women from all branches of Judaism and praying in one synagogue. How do they do it???

  • Take a walking tour through the kibbutz
  • Learn about the ancient Lower Galilee
  • Learn the history of the kibbutz movement
  • Step into the synagogue where everyone prays together
  • Visit the unique 2,000 year old mikveh on site; discovered and transferred here in 2020
  • End the tour with a conversation with Reform Rabbi Ian Chesir-Teran, the rabbinic educator in Israel for T’ruah

If you enjoyed this free tour please consider showing your appreciation by tipping our amazing tour guide Anat Harrel at www.crossroadsisrael.com/donate/

