Virtual Israel Trip: Kibbutz Hannaton

Starts on Sat, Jan 9, 2021, 2 pm Eastern Standard Time

Kibbutz Hannaton: Renewing the Old, Sanctifying the New — Virtual Israel Tour

Tour the only religious, pluralistic, multi-denominational, egalitarian, intentional community kibbutz in Israel, with 11 rabbis, both men and women from all branches of Judaism and praying in one synagogue. How do they do it???

Take a walking tour through the kibbutz

Learn about the ancient Lower Galilee

Learn the history of the kibbutz movement

Step into the synagogue where everyone prays together

Visit the unique 2,000 year old mikveh on site; discovered and transferred here in 2020

End the tour with a conversation with Reform Rabbi Ian Chesir-Teran, the rabbinic educator in Israel for T’ruah

If you enjoyed this free tour please consider showing your appreciation by tipping our amazing tour guide Anat Harrel at www.crossroadsisrael.com/donate/