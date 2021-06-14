Protecting Truth During Tension

Virtual Launch: ME WMDFZ Timeline
Mideast Streets
disarmament
weapons of mass destruction

Virtual Launch: ME WMDFZ Timeline

The Media Line Staff
06/14/2021

Wed, Jun 16, 2021 1:00 PM - 1:45 PM Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Register here.

Virtual launch event organized by UNIDIR: The Middle East Weapons of Mass Destruction Free Zone Timeline

About this event

The United Nations Institute for Disarmament Research (UNIDIR) is pleased to invite you to the virtual launch of a new online resource: The Middle East Weapons of Mass Destruction Free Zone Timeline.

This interactive online resource provides users with an overview of key milestones in the ME WMDFZ process over the last 60 years through documents, photos, and videos. The timeline is available to users in Arabic, English, Hebrew, and Persian.

The launch event will take place on Wednesday, 16 June 2021, from 13:00 to 13:45 (UTC). It will include a live demonstration of the different features of the ME WMDFZ Timeline, followed by a short discussion with Ambassador Karim Haggag, Professor of Practice and Director at the Department of Public Policy and Administration of the American University of Cairo, Dr. Or Rabinowitz, Associate Professor at the International Relations department of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, and Mr. Roman Ustinov, Counselor of the Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation to the International Organizations in Vienna, on the relevance and importance of the tool. Their remarks will be followed by a Q&A.

The event will take place in English and is open to the public upon registration.

For any inquiries, please contact Ms. Anne-Laure Souissi-Sans, Project Coordinator (sans@un.org).

