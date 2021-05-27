Defend Press Freedom

In honor of World Press Freedom Day on May 3rd, we hope you will consider supporting The Media Line this month.
The role of a free press has been at the foundation of democracies around the world for nearly 200 years.
Yet, in many countries, publications are censored and journalists put their lives at risk to report the truth.
A transparent and reliable press covering the important issues of the Middle East is needed more than ever.

The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Virtual Live Guided Tour of Kuwait and Bahrain
Mideast Streets
virtual tour
Kuwait
Bahrain

Virtual Live Guided Tour of Kuwait and Bahrain

The Media Line Staff
05/27/2021

Sat, May 29, 2021 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Tickets ($17.01) here.

Join virtual guides live from the Middle East as we take a historic and modern tour at two Middle East Gulf Countries: Kuwait and Bahrain

About this event

Kuwait: There is no doubt that Kuwait’s 20th and 21st Century history helped play a major role on major events in the region and hence the world.

Learn their ancient and modern history, as well as the relationship of the Emir to the people of the country. Visit a Pre and Post Gulf Way (1991) Kuwait. Highlights include the Kuwait Towers, the Grand Mosque the galleries of the Al Sabah Collection, the Tareq Majab Museum, the Martyr’s Museum the Mirror House, and More!

Bahrain: The small yet revered kingdom of Bahrain is a jewel for all International travelers. Experience the former center of the ancient civilization of Dilmun and its multi-cultural ambiance. Included highlights will be: Sakhir Palace the Bab el-Bahrain souq in Old Manama, Royal Camel Farm, the Tree of Life, the Al Fateh Grand Mosque, the Shaikh Isa Bin Ali House, and of course the site of the Formula 1 racing circuit, (the Bahrain Grand Prix)

TIME ZONE AND RECORDINGS: The event will take place live per the Eastern Time Zone (i.e., Washington D.C.) If this does not work, you may request a temporary recording of the tour on the following day.

Note: All Zoom links to attend the tour will be sent 5 to 10 minutes before the event (to the email you register with).

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.