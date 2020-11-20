Virtual Middle Eastern Cooking Class

Sun, 22 Nov 2020 17:00 - 18:30 Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Tickets (£10.00+£1.37 fee) here.

Virtual Middle Eastern-style lockdown cooking class raising money for the Wings of Hope charity which helps support children in India.

As part of our cookery classes series, fundraising for our charity“Wings of Hope“ , we are happy to announce that Chef Karin Foreman from the Delisserie cookery school and “Just Crumbs” will teach a live, virtual class: “How to cook in lockdown days”. This class will leave you fully equipped to Cook and enjoy a full Middle Eastern meal in just 90 minutes of fun.

Karin’s specialty is cuisines of the Middle East and The Levantine with Israeli twist. She will show you make simple dishes that are quick and easy, and at the same time flavor-packed and delicious!

So, purchase your tickets now to receive the ingredients you’ll need, and the zoom link to join the class.