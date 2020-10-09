Virtual Middle Eastern Dessert Class With Masterchef’s Huda Al-Sultan

Date and time: Saturday, October 17, 2020, 4 to 5:30 pm Australian Eastern Daylight Time (UTC+11)

Tickets (A$20) here.

Join us for a magical afternoon as MasterChef Contestant Huda Al-Sultan shares with us her recipe for a Middle Eastern classic, Katayef!

Let us transport you to the magical Middle East as Season 11 MasterChef Contestant Huda Al-Sultan shares her family recipe for this classic Arabian dessert, Katayef! With Huda being born and raised in Saudi Arabia, you will have the unique opportunity to learn this dish from an expert, appreciating the joy of Middle Eastern cooking and culture!

Also known as Qatayef or قطايف, these pockets of heaven are thinly stuffed Arabic pancakes, stuffed with delicious fillings, fried or baked and drizzled with a simple sweet syrup. In this culturally enlightening and hands-on class, our experienced Chef Instructor will take you through a detailed demonstration before you will be guided step-by-step in how to master the perfect Katayef. You will be learning how to make three types of fillings, including a Date and Ricotta Cheese filling, an Almond filling and a Walnut filling. The nut filled Katayef is also plant based! You will also learn how to make a delicious rosewater syrup which is a classic accompaniment to many Middle Eastern desserts.

With the world divided in isolation, our mission is to work around the social distancing barrier and bring people together virtually in the comfort of your own home!

WHO: Just your fabulous self! Get ready to meet other like-minded people with a passion for food for a delicious afternoon in!

WHAT: Our interactive and friendly Zoom cooking classes are a great way to socialise, have a laugh and chat with some new people, whilst also refining your cooking skills and learning how to dish up a delicious meal by our expert culinary Instructors!

WHERE: From the comfort of your own home! All you need is access to Zoom on your device of choice and we will take care of the rest!

HOW: Once we have confirmation of your ticket purchase, we will send you all the necessary instructions including your Zoom meeting ID and password, a list of the ingredients you will need and the recipe for the afternoon.

Upon arriving to your cooking class, we will welcome you and your fellow foodies with an introduction and quick demonstration from our expert culinary instructor. You will then embark on your culinary adventure with the group whilst also having the opportunity to interact with our Chef Instructor throughout the afternoon and ask questions as you wish.

At the end of our class, we will come together and debrief about how we all went, whilst feasting on the fruits of our labour family style!

DRESS: We would love to make this experience as authentic as possible so feel free to impress with your home-styled hairdo and smart-casual, fun and fabulous attire!

Huda Al-Sultan is an Accredited Practicing Dietitian, Mindful Eating Coach, passionate Foodie and Mum of three. Originally from Saudi Arabia, Huda currently lives in Adelaide, with her husband Adam and children. She graced our screens on Season 11 of MasterChef Australia as a top 24 contestant where she proudly showcased her Middle Eastern heritage and cuisine! Huda continued to pursue her passion for food as a Recipe Developer and Co-Founder of Vegan, Dairy Free and Gluten Free Ice Creamery, Sassi Ice Cream.