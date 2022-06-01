Virtual Panel Discussion: UN Resolution 181

Thu, Jun 2, 2022 5:30 PM - 8:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

A virtual panel discussion on the history and ramifications of UN Resolution 181, which partitioned Palestine into a Jewish and Arab State.

Please join SPACES artists Hương Ngô and Hong-An Trương for a moderated discussion with John Quigley (Professor of International and Comparative Law, Ohio State University), Nitasha Dhillon and Amin Husain (Co-Founders, MTL Collective + Decolonize This Place), and Stephen Cory (Professor of History and Comparative Religion, Cleveland State University).

The panel, presented via Zoom, will discuss the history and ramifications of UN Resolution 181, which partitioned Palestine into a Jewish and Arab State in 1947. The event will begin at 5:30PM with a virtual walkthrough of the artists’ exhibition on view, To The People Of That Future We Leave That Legacy.

