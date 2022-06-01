The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Virtual Panel Discussion: UN Resolution 181
Mideast Streets
partition
Palestine
Israel
United Nations

Virtual Panel Discussion: UN Resolution 181

The Media Line Staff
06/01/2022

Thu, Jun 2, 2022 5:30 PM - 8:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

A virtual panel discussion on the history and ramifications of UN Resolution 181, which partitioned Palestine into a Jewish and Arab State.

About this event

Please join SPACES artists Hương Ngô and Hong-An Trương for a moderated discussion with John Quigley (Professor of International and Comparative Law, Ohio State University), Nitasha Dhillon and Amin Husain (Co-Founders, MTL Collective + Decolonize This Place), and Stephen Cory (Professor of History and Comparative Religion, Cleveland State University).

The panel, presented via Zoom, will discuss the history and ramifications of UN Resolution 181, which partitioned Palestine into a Jewish and Arab State in 1947. The event will begin at 5:30PM with a virtual walkthrough of the artists’ exhibition on view, To The People Of That Future We Leave That Legacy.

Zoom link available upon RSVP.

