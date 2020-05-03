Virtual Sacred Circle

Date and time: Sunday, May 3, 2020, 12 to 1 pm Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

Tickets here.

An hour of ancient mystical and Sufi healing rituals facilitated by Master Farima Berenji, including:

Sufi Zikr (Yarsan and Khorasan Zikr)

Hu Meditation

Poetry Recitation

Farima’s unique element Breath Work

Ancient Iranic Zoroastrian rituals and Mantras

Meditation and Chanting

Open your heart, body, and mind in this mystical session of meditation, breath work, and healing led by Farima Berenji.

Donation based. If you are unable to make a donation using Eventbrite, contact us at info@farimadance.com for an alternative.

Farima Berenji

Farima Berenji is an Iranian-born dance ethnologist, an award-winning, internationally acclaimed dance artist, choreographer, instructor, and archaeologist specializing in ancient, sacred, classical, and folkloric dances of Persia, Ionia, and the Silk Road. Farima is one of the few Iranian women who have been allowed to teach, write and perform the Gwati and Vahishta Sema Rituals in Iran and around the world and have been recognized by Iran and UN as a pioneer for reacquainting the world with the original mystic rituals of Khorasan. She offers workshops and practices in Indo-Iranian Shamanic therapy, music therapy, ancient stone and sacred element therapy, whirling dance, and Shamanic medicine dance for healing worldwide. She visits hospitals, educational institutions, and healing centers worldwide to apply and train in her unique healing techniques and sacred rituals.

Farima holds a B.S. in health science with a minor in art history and performing arts, as well as an M.A. in anthropology and archeology with a special emphasis in Persian and Central Asian dance and culture. Recognized as one of a few world scholarly experts of ancient and mystical dance ethnology, she travels worldwide to record, research, lecture, perform, educate, and to inspire dynamic creativity and rejuvenation through dance and movement. As a Sufi and semazen, Farima is an exceptionally inspiring instructor strongly connected to spirituality and healing and has trained with Sufi master and Dervish Dr. Rahmi Oruç Güvenç of Turkey and Sufi masters and dervishes of Khorasan and Kurdistan. She is honored to be the first woman selected to lead a zikr and ancient Persian healing ritual within modern Turkey. Farima uses her original findings, methods, techniques, and exercises to uncover the connection between soul and dance movement. She enables students to discover the power and mystery of ancient dances and rituals – a gateway for self-growth and spiritual transformation through movement and music.