[VIRTUAL SERIES] Little States, Big Innovation: Israel x Rhode Island

Thu, Sep 30, 2021 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

A monthly series organized by the Rhode Island-Israel Collaborative (RIIC), RIHUB and CIC Providence

About this event

Please join RIIC, RIHub and CIC Providence each month as we bring you the best Israel has to offer to Rhode Island’s innovation community. Each month we’ll be introducing you to some of Israel’s most exciting entrepreneurs who are looking to expand to the US and collaborate in business, academia and research in Rhode Island. Don’t miss the opportunity to join our interactive sessions and connect with the ‘Startup Nation’s Best and Brightest’.

To read more about the program and watch previous episodes, go to this link.

This event series is in partnership with the RIIC , RIHub and CIC Providence:

RIIC: The Purpose of The Rhode Island-Israel Collaborative (RIIC) is the Promotion of Commerce, Academics and Science. The collaborative is a not-for-profit organization that fosters and strengthens trade, business, academic exchange and research between Rhode Island and Israel to benefit the economy and community of each location. The Rhode Island-Israel Collaborative (RIIC) does so by building and strengthening the relationships between government organizations, businesses, entrepreneurs, investors, members of academia and the research community in Rhode Island and Israel.

RIHub is Rhode Island’s first Innovation Campus. Started in 2019 under Governor Gina Raimondo, we enable and accelerate entrepreneurial ventures that have the potential to become high-impact businesses. We help turn ideas into startups and startups into scalable growth companies. We work to build an engine of growth for Rhode Island by connecting Entrepreneurs, inventors, students, investors and corporate leaders. We offer the community three global accelerators: MassChallenge, IBM Alpha Zone and CoWrks Foundry. In addition, we provide mentoring services via MIT-developed Venture Mentoring Services. RIHub provides incubation space, an online community portal as well as numerous programs to enable growth for entrepreneurs such as Customer Discovery and Entrepreneur’s Journey Map. We provide curated startup introductions to investors and corporate innovation teams to help our startups find a pathway to growth and success.

CIC Providence | Coworking In 1999, “coworking” wasn’t a household term. It is that year that CIC became the first provider of shared office space in Cambridge’s Kendall Square (now known as the most innovative square mile on the planet) and one of the original players in the market for shared office space anywhere. In August of 2019, CIC Providence launched in the heart of the Innovation & Design District.Entrepreneurs, startups, nonprofits, and corporations alike utilize our shared coworking space because it’s one of the best ways to plug into local networks and take advantage of the unique community that CIC has to offer. A CIC Coworking membership unites people from various backgrounds and industries where resources are shared.

For Israeli startups who are interested in presenting in the program, please contact us at info@theriic.org.