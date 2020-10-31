Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

Virtual Speaking: The New Challenge of Public Speaking with Elisabeth Nattiv
Mideast Streets
Public speaking
virtual

Virtual Speaking: The New Challenge of Public Speaking with Elisabeth Nattiv

The Media Line Staff
10/31/2020

Date and time: Thu, Nov 12, 2020, 1 to 2 pm Israel Standard Time

Register here.

Become a great virtual speaker. Learn to overcome the virtual speaking challenges and how to build messages

GV Exchange- Share What You Know

A series of virtual events created and executed by our community members to build relationships, provide real value, and help participants achieve their professional goals.

Today’s Topic: Virtual Speaking: The New Challenge of Public Speaking

What we might have seen as a temporary arrangement is here to stay: Virtual Meetings.

How do you evolve in the virtual world as a speaker?

Why is Virtual Speaking challenging?

Understand the new challenges of public speaking and receive the tools to develop speaking skills in today’s world.

What will you learn?

  • Overcome the challenges of virtual speaking by understanding it.
  • Learn how to build a message for a virtual audience.

Who is Elisabeth Nattiv?

Elisabeth is a business consultant with extensive knowledge in organizational settings and interpersonal communication. Her experiences as a lawyer and a financial consultant reinforced her interdisciplinary knowledge, which is the backbone of her consulting technique.

Gvahim is committed to encouraging Aliyah and to enabling career and business success for new immigrants supporting their integration in Israel.

Gvahim’s career arm offers two programs: a 1-month career development program in Jerusalem, and an individual based track in Tel Aviv. Both provide their participants/alumni with lectures and workshops; 1-on-1 career consultation, ongoing mentorship; benefits; introductions to potential employers; and networking opportunities

Gvahim’s entrepreneurial arm offers two programs: a 5-month startup accelerator in Ashdod, and 5-week intensive business acceleration programs in Tel Aviv. Both provide their participants/alumni with lectures and workshops; ongoing mentorship; benefits; introductions to potential investors; and networking opportunities.

In addition, Gvahim offers two Pre-Aliyah programs: a series comprising three 90-minute workshops on the Israeli job market, and a specialized software engineers program that provides career services.

Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
