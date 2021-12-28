Virtual Talk: ‘America and Iran: A History’ with John Ghazvinian
Wed, Jan 12, 2022 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)
Tickets ($10) here.
A History: 1720 to the Present
About this event
Please support us with your generous contributions:
MEMBER DISCOUNT: To receive your discount, enter the email associated with your membership in the Promo Field.