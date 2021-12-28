Virtual Talk: ‘America and Iran: A History’ with John Ghazvinian

Wed, Jan 12, 2022 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

A History: 1720 to the Present

This complex story begins in the eighteenth century. America’s Founding Fathers Thomas Jefferson and John Quincy Adams had great respect for the Persian Empire. In turn, Iranians saw America as an ideal to emulate for their own government. So, how did two countries that once had such heartfelt admiration for each other become such committed enemies? Enter John Ghazvinian. Drawing on years of archival research, including access to Iranian government archives rarely available to Western scholars, the Iranian-born, Oxford-educated historian leads us through the four seasons of U.S.-Iran relations: the “spring” of mutual fascination; the “summer” of early interactions; the “autumn” of close strategic ties; and the long, dark “winter” of mutual hatred. He makes it very clear where, how, and when it all went wrong. He also shows us how it didn’t have to turn out this way.

