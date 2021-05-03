Support Our Future Leaders

Virtual Tour: In Jesus' Footsteps at the Mount of Olives

The Media Line Staff
05/03/2021

Mon, May 3, 2021 10:00 PM - 11:30 PM Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Tickets ($22.29) here.

Live guided on Zoom. Mount of Olives Christian holy sites and the world’s oldest still active Jewish cemetery. Interactive tour.

About this Event

This mountain is important to Jews and Christians and we will follow references about it in the bible.

​On this guided tour we will walk through panoramic views of the different cultures, historical structures and more​. Our main focus will be following Jesus footsteps at the Mount of olives and understanding the location as the Jewish necropolis through the different burial sites.

The Mount of Olives is first mentioned in the bible with David’s flight from Absalom (II Samuel 15:30). When looking on the mountain’s eastern and southern slopes we will see the very obvious 3000 years old, still active, Jewish cemetery, which dates back to the time of David. The mountain top is decorated with churches, we will visit the traditional place for Jesus’s ascension to heaven from the mount of olives (Acts 1:9–12), the Pater Noster church where Jesus taught his disciples “the lord’s prayer”. After a short walk through Palm Sunday’s road we will be at the Dominus Flevit church which is traditionally thought as the location where Jesus wept over Jerusalem (Luke 19:41-44).

The last site for our visit would be the Garden of Gethsemane is where Jesus prayed on the night of His betrayal and arrest (Mark 14:32-50).

REVIEWS

I attended several Amazing Jerusalem online tours and booked a private tour for my church. Amit was our tour guide and the experience was beyond words. Amit’s knowledge and love of his country was felt by every member that attended. The only negative feedback received was that the participants wanted it to last longer as they were enjoying themselves so much!

This was the most amazing tour. I felt like I was actually there in person and having Bible study at the same time. Amit really brings Israel alive for you. When I’m able to travel there, I won’t be going blindly!

This Zoom meeting is guided by an Israeli licensed tour guide and open for Q&A.

For more virtual tours visit our website amazingjerusalem.com

