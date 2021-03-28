Happy Holidays!

For those who celebrate, The Media Line wishes you a joyous Passover and a Happy Easter!

We hope you will support The Media Line (TML) this holiday season. TML is known for truthful, unbiased journalism and we are teaching future journalists to do the same. Through our Press and Policy Student Program, TML provides an innovative opportunity for students to globalize their educational experience by connecting to an active news bureau in the Middle East, studying journalism and public policy under the mentorship of veteran journalists while earning academic credit.
These students will reshape how the world sees and understands the Middle East and, in turn, how the Middle East impacts our world. Your contribution will provide the next generation with the skills they need to uphold the highest standards of journalism and, in turn, educate our global society with integrity and respect.
Thank you!

“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Virtual Tour of Egypt to Sinai to Israel (The Passover Journey)

The Media Line Staff
03/28/2021

Sun, Mar 28, 2021 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Tickets ($18) here.

A virtual guide following the Exodus Journey out of Egypt, to Mt. Sinai, to Israel and Jerusalem!

About this Event

As Passover is celebrated all over the world this week, our virtual guide from the Middle East will take us back in time via an exciting look at the Biblical walk from Ancient Egypt, through Sinai into the Promised Land (ending in Jerusalem). See the sites as they likely appeared during the time as Exodus as well as a modern-day virtual tour of what they look like today

EGYPT: Begin in Ancient Egypt at the time of Pharaoh Ramses II. Our live guides will begin in Giza as we explore the history and modern look of the Great Pyramids, including the Sphinx and a special look at the confrontation between Moses and Ramses. See the sites of the ten plagues and the Red Sea where Exodus spoke of the miraculous parting.

SINAI TO JORDAN: Explore the path likely taken by the Jewish People for forty years in the desert. Explore Mount Sinai (today known as Jabal Musa) where Moses retrieved the Ten Commandments, Moses’ Cave, Saint Catherine’s Monastery and more. This portion will conclude in Jordan at Mount Nebo where Moses was allowed to view the Promised land before his death.

OLD CITY OF JERUSALEM: Conclude in Jerusalem where the Ark the Covenant ultimately arrived. Our guides will conclude when take us on a historical and modern tour of the site of the Great Temple in the Old City There, we will learn about the Western Wall of Solomon’s Temple, the Dome of the Rock, the Temple Mount, among others.

Note: Our live guide will be using photos, art (and perhaps other media) during the tour. He will cover the history and modern significance of each location. we visit.

Note All Zoom links to attend the tour will be sent 30 minutes before the event (to the email you register with).

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

