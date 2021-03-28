Virtual Tour of Egypt to Sinai to Israel (The Passover Journey)

Sun, Mar 28, 2021 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Tickets ($18) here.

A virtual guide following the Exodus Journey out of Egypt, to Mt. Sinai, to Israel and Jerusalem!

About this Event

As Passover is celebrated all over the world this week, our virtual guide from the Middle East will take us back in time via an exciting look at the Biblical walk from Ancient Egypt, through Sinai into the Promised Land (ending in Jerusalem). See the sites as they likely appeared during the time as Exodus as well as a modern-day virtual tour of what they look like today

EGYPT: Begin in Ancient Egypt at the time of Pharaoh Ramses II. Our live guides will begin in Giza as we explore the history and modern look of the Great Pyramids, including the Sphinx and a special look at the confrontation between Moses and Ramses. See the sites of the ten plagues and the Red Sea where Exodus spoke of the miraculous parting.

SINAI TO JORDAN: Explore the path likely taken by the Jewish People for forty years in the desert. Explore Mount Sinai (today known as Jabal Musa) where Moses retrieved the Ten Commandments, Moses’ Cave, Saint Catherine’s Monastery and more. This portion will conclude in Jordan at Mount Nebo where Moses was allowed to view the Promised land before his death.

OLD CITY OF JERUSALEM: Conclude in Jerusalem where the Ark the Covenant ultimately arrived. Our guides will conclude when take us on a historical and modern tour of the site of the Great Temple in the Old City There, we will learn about the Western Wall of Solomon’s Temple, the Dome of the Rock, the Temple Mount, among others.

Note: Our live guide will be using photos, art (and perhaps other media) during the tour. He will cover the history and modern significance of each location. we visit.

Note All Zoom links to attend the tour will be sent 30 minutes before the event (to the email you register with).