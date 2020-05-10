Donate
Mideast Streets
Old City of Jerusalem
Israel
virtual tour

Virtual Tour of Jerusalem’s Old City

The Media Line Staff
05/10/2020

Date and time: Sunday, May 10 at 3 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4), 10 pm Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Zoom link, meeting code 775-4478-1138

The Old City of Jerusalem for its small size is a microcosm of religious, cultural and historical significance. In half a square mile it encompasses the holiest sites to Judaism and Christianity and the third holiest site to Islam. The bustling and perfumed streets of the Old City are both inviting and intimidating. Hold on for the ride because we are on our way! We will walk the streets and explore the holy sites in the four quarters.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
