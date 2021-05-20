Virtual Tour of Kabul Afghanistan

Thu, May 20, 2021 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Tickets ($22.25) here.

Join a local virtual guide as we explore the ancient and modern city of Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan!

About this event

Once was the capital of the Mughal Empire, today it is the center of world news and conflicting ancient and modern cultures and religious ideal. Yet, the beauty and history of the magnificent city are not to be missed. While it is unlikely you may be touring Kabul anytime soon, tonight act as a virtual tourist and student as our virtual guide takes us around the city (and surrounding areas) for a rare look into the capital of Afghanistan.

Our virtual tour will experience the most historical parts of Kabul such as Babur garden, Darul Aman Palace, Eidgah Great Mosque, Bala Hissar fortress Queen’s Palace, The National Museum of Afghanistan, and much more

We will also experience some highlights of the city HERAT, including the Citadel of Herat, also known as the Citadel of Alexander

Note All Zoom links to attend the tour will be sent 30 minutes before the event (to the email you register with).

EVENT START TIME IS BASED ON EASTERN STANDARD TIME (EST). HOWEVER, POST RECORDINGS CAN BE SENT IF THE TIME IS INCONVENIENT.